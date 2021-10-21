Base Beauty Extends Its Wellness Expertise to Women's Healthcare and Announces FemiClear As Its First Client

Base Beauty Creative Agency just announced it has expanded its services to support brands within the healthcare space. Tweet this

As part of its partnership with FemiClear, Base Beauty will be tasked with refreshing brand fundamentals as well as developing original creative assets for a variety of campaigns to help fuel the brand's exciting growth.

FemiClear, an award-winning brand, is part of the OrganiCare family. Besides products for yeast infections, FemiClear recently launched a breakthrough over-the-counter solution for genital herpes symptoms – an infection experienced by 1 in 6 women. Founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas, OrganiCare is a leader in transforming the natural healthcare products industry, establishing a new benchmark in scientific rigor to prove efficacy in all its products, a unique proposition in natural healthcare. FemiClear products are distributed across national and regional drug, mass, food and e-commerce retailers.

"We're committed to developing highly-effective and all-natural women's healthcare products," says Caroline Goodner, CEO and co-founder, OrganiCare, parent company to FemiClear. "We see many parallels between trends in women's healthcare and the beauty industry. Women want to make informed decisions about what they put in and on their bodies. They also want to know the products are grounded in science. We're excited about the fresh thinking Base Beauty will bring to FemiClear."

Base Beauty is a creative marketing agency known for its holistic 360 marketing approach to all touchpoints in a consumer's journey when interacting with a brand. Base Beauty breaks down traditional marketing silos to create efficient and optimized growth for clients. The agency's areas of expertise include brand strategy, creative direction, digital marketing, social media, public relations, influencer marketing and strategic partnerships. To learn more about Base Beauty, its dynamic team and agency capabilities, visit www.basebeauty.com .

