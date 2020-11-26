BASE10 and DNA Link Partners on Research to Support Authorization of Antibody Test at the Point of Care

Study will expand access to antibody testing outside of laboratory settings Tweet this

At present, most antibody tests on the market require samples to be sent to a lab for analysis. The extra cost and time associated has constrained population wide studies of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

"An antibody test that can be done at the point of care without the need for a lab can more quickly provide information clinicians and administrators need to make decisions for their nursing home patients and staff," says Dr. Michael Fang, BASE10 CEO.

"This research is an important milestone in our efforts to expand access to antibody testing," says Elizabeth Freund, VP of Innovation at BASE10. "DNA Link's AccuFind performs very well in laboratory settings. The next logical step is to test its performance when used by healthcare professionals outside the lab. Many factors have the potential to affect test performance in lesser controlled settings so it's an ambitious goal to be sure. However, if FDA believes the data demonstrates its safety and effectiveness under these conditions, we'll be one step closer to FDA emergency use authorization for point of care use."

The study is set to launch in December.

About BASE10 Genetics, Inc.

BASE10 is a precision medicine company based in Chicago. BASE10's proprietary platform identifies precision diagnostics technologies with high potential for improving health outcomes, and creates turnkey, disease management programs that can be deployed at scale for insurance payors.

For more information about BASE10 Genetics and its solutions, contact [email protected].

About DNA Link, Inc.

DNA Link, Inc. is a leading genomic service corporation based in Korea with a focus on personalized medicine and new drug development. The company combines biotechnology with information & communications technology to support total analysis of genomic and clinical information to accelerate research and development in the field of bio-industry and genomic analysis industry.

For more information about DNA Link and its solutions, contact [email protected]



