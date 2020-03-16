Baseball.FYI Announces Program to Hire Furloughed Minor Leaguers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announced delay to the start of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, Baseball.FYI, the free, weekly baseball newsletter, has announced a program to offer temporary contract employment to minor league baseball players.

Benja and Baseball.FYI working together

"Minor leaguers haven't received a paycheck since August and won't get their next one until the regular season starts. Since no one knows when baseball will come back, most of them can't find temporary work to support themselves in the meantime," explained Daniel R. Epstein, Baseball.FYI writer. "All community members have to help each other out in a crisis. This includes the baseball community as well."

Many Minor League Baseball players, who earn an average of between $1,100 and $2,150 per month during the season, find themselves in an uncertain financial situation. Baseball.FYI aims to help address that uncertainty with the financial support of Benja Incorporated, the shoppable media network.

"While we won't solve the issue for everybody in professional baseball, we have an obvious opportunity to help in this uncertain time. It's a no-brainer," said Andrew J. Chapin, CEO of Benja Incorporated, "And I'm excited to read these player contributions in future issues of Baseball.FYI."

The program begins immediately as Baseball.FYI solicits pitches for its newsletter scheduled for release on March 23, 2020, and the five weekly issues to follow. Players are encouraged to share stories from their individual careers, thoughts on the professional baseball organizations they've been a part of, or lend their opinions as fans themselves.

Baseball.FYI will pay a flat rate per article via direct deposit. Interested professional baseball players are advised to contact Baseball.FYI via e-mail at [email protected] with a short summary of what they are interested in writing about.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Links

Baseball.FYI

Minor League Baseball delays 2020 season

SOURCE Baseball.FYI