Baseline Growth Capital and Engrain Announce Financing Partnership

DENVER, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseline Growth Capital and Engrain today announced the launch of an integrated Software and Hardware as a Service solution that provides touchscreen, interactive mapping and self-guided touring products to allow for safe, socially distanced touring of apartment communities.

Baseline's partnership will enable apartment operators to gain access to the industry-leading TouchTour product under a single, flexible license, eliminating the complications associated with sales involving capital expenditures.

The bundled product offering integrates with all property management software, all self-guided touring solutions and Engrain's SightMap product, and has direct application in the multifamily, senior living, student housing, single family and commercial markets. Prospects can either begin a tour on their own or work with a leasing consultant while maintaining social distancing.

"We are eager to offer a comprehensive solution," said Brent Steiner, chief executive officer of Engrain. "The partnership with Baseline gives us the ability to offer essential touring technology to a much wider pool of owners and management companies, greatly simplifying onboarding and licensing terms. We look forward to building on this partnership and helping our clients as the leasing process continues to transform."

The companies did not disclose the size of the financial partnership, but anticipate the investment to support three-to-four years of growth and expansion for Engrain.

"We're pleased to announce this partnership with Engrain," said Joel Gheen, chief executive officer of Baseline. "We've worked hard to develop unique financing solutions for hardware. In this case, we can help accelerate Engrain's go-to market strategy. It further validates Baseline's thesis that fully-integrated solutions priced for operating budgets is the way of the future for enterprise technology."

About Baseline

Baseline works with companies that provide integrated technology solutions with software/data, services and hardware components for customers spanning Retail, Oil & Gas, Logistics/supply chain, Manufacturing, Health care, Hospitality, etc. Using a proprietary financing model, Baseline's partners provide solutions including IoT enablement, Digital Displays, Telematics, Robotics, Transaction Processing, and Industrial automation. Through a partnership with Baseline, companies are able to accelerate their sales, gain market share, and demonstrate increased value to shareholders. For more information please see www.hardwarefinancing.com or [email protected] or +1 (720) 515-8951.

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any real-estate technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, go to engrain.com .

