Basepoint Wealth Crosses $500 Million in Assets Under Management

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Basepoint Wealth (www.basepointwealth.com), a fee-only wealth management firm based in Cedar Rapids, IA, is pleased to announce that the firm's assets under management have surpassed $500 million. The milestone comes less than 4 years after the firm's initial launch and represents an over 28% annual growth rate.

"We are proud that our clients have continued to entrust our principles based financial planning and investment management process in helping them define and reach their goals," CIO W. Allen Wallace remarked. "Putting our best effort into the work on our desk has always been our most effective means of growth."

Basepoint Wealth was recently named one of the "Fastest Growing Companies" by the Corridor Business Journal, and recently added Basepoint Tax & Accounting to its portfolio of businesses.

"To date we've focused most of our energies on internal growth," Landis Wiley, Director of Business Development added. "As we move ahead, we look forward to continuing the focus on growing organically while seeking out strategic opportunity for acquisition and recruiting throughout the Midwest."

About Basepoint Wealth, LLC

Basepoint Wealth, LLC provides comprehensive independent financial planning, tax advisory, and investment management services to clients throughout the United States. Basepoint combines integrated technology platforms with its team of credentialed professionals, providing a uniquely individualized wealth management experience.

By combining the expertise of people with powerful technology, Basepoint is focused on delivering a unified wealth management experience that goes beyond portfolio management.

Basepoint Wealth, LLC has advisors in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Davenport, and Des Moines, IA. Visit our website for more information: www.basepointwealth.com

Basepoint Wealth, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Please visit our website www.basepointwealth.com for important disclosures.

Media Contacts:

Basepoint Wealth, LLC

Landis T. Wiley

Partner // Director of Business Development

319-826-1898

[email protected]

SOURCE Basepoint Wealth

Related Links

www.basepointwealth.com

