Baseus Introduces New High-Power Portable Charging Power Bank, The Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, a leading consumer electronics brand, announced today its launch of the Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank ($99.99). This all-new power bank is made for the traveler and everyday commuter, as it is designed to be easily carried around or packed away in luggage or a backpack. The Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank provides a 100W output and 65W input for all laptops and devices. In addition, the power bank includes a convenient digital display showing current battery life and remaining charging time.

Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank

"We created the Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank for on-the-go consumers who need their devices accessible at all times," stated Andy Li, product manager at Baseus, which offers reasonably priced premium electronics for consumers wanting high-quality and trendy products. "Power banks are typically bulky and create too much weight to throw into a bag for transportation. At Baseus, our latest technology has allowed our team to create an ultra lightweight product that has been in high demand among consumers everywhere."

The Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank features characteristics such as:

Lightweight Design: The 0.7-inch slim power bank is easy to carry around from room to room or throw into luggage, weighing only 1.08 pounds.

The 0.7-inch slim power bank is easy to carry around from room to room or throw into luggage, weighing only 1.08 pounds. Many Devices Supported: The power bank can support tablets, smartwatches and wireless earphones.

The power bank can support tablets, smartwatches and wireless earphones. Digital Display: The digital display shows the current battery, charging power and charging time.

The digital display shows the current battery, charging power and charging time. Charging Capabilities: With two inputs and four outlets, consumers can charge up to four devices at the same time.

With two inputs and four outlets, consumers can charge up to four devices at the same time. Low Current Mode: Through intelligent recognition, the power bank offers a charge to low-power devices such as watches and wireless earphones.

The Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank and other Baseus products are available for purchase on Amazon .

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus is an industry-leading consumer electronics brand that integrates design, research and development, production and sales. Baseus products have earned numerous top international awards in industrial design, including Reddot, IF, iDEA, Golden Pin and Pentawards. The products are available in more than 180 countries around the world with 30+ online shopping platforms and in 600 worldwide physical stores. For more information, visit https://us.baseus.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT

COURTNEY LAPORTA

MEKKY MEDIA RELATIONS

708-899-0668

[email protected]

SOURCE Baseus