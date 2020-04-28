BASF launches e-commerce portal with Agilis for its OPPANOL product family

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF has introduced a digital sales platform for its OPPANOL® polyisobutene product family. The company designed and built the new e-commerce portal in collaboration with Agilis Chemicals, a technology company headquartered in Short Hills, NJ. The digital distribution channel will enable customers located in the U.S. to place orders, track status and make payments through an intuitive, easy-to-use, secure online interface.

"In addition to product quality and technical support, customers are looking for speed and convenience when making a purchase, and this new e-commerce portal will offer the familiarity and simplicity of online buying," said Marius Vaarkamp, Business Director, Fuel and Lubricant Solutions, BASF. "Agilis brings the technological expertise, including the use of artificial intelligence, and the industry knowledge which will enable us to implement this new online distribution channel while improving business processes, driving efficiency and strengthening relationships."

OPPANOL is marketed as a solution for a diverse spectrum of applications in a wide range of industries including automotive, construction, packaging, electronics and food sectors. "With Agilis, buying chemicals is fast and secure, so BASF customers in the U.S. will have an enhanced digital experience," said Jay Bhatia, CEO and Founder of Agilis Chemicals. "Once buyers safely log into BASF's portal, they will be able to select grades best suited for their formulations, place and track orders online, and process payments without having to pick up the phone or send a single email."

The portal offers many convenient features such as two-click reordering and order tracking which will save time when making a purchase. With this new tool, the OPPANOL buying process will become more efficient and transparent for customers. To register on the OPPANOL e-commerce portal visit: https://oppanol.agilischemicals.com

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 18,800 employees in North America and had sales of $18.4 billion in 2019. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us/.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS)and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Agilis Chemicals, Inc.

Agilis is a technology company focused on driving digitalization of commerce processes in the chemical industry. With Agilis, global chemical producers and distributors can launch their own cloud-based branded e-commerce portals, fully optimized and equipped with modern marketing tools and analytics. Agilis offers chemical suppliers an easy and cost-effective way to attract and engage customers via secure digital sales and marketing channels. Headquartered in Short Hills, NJ, with its growing technology team based in New York City, Agilis combines industry experience and technology expertise in building advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information about Agilis, please visit https://agilischemicals.com.

BASF Media Contact:

José Antonio Carranza

Email: [email protected]

Agilis Chemicals Media Contact:

Jay Bhatia

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BASF Corporation; Agilis Chemicals Inc.

