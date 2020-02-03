BASIC Offers Late ACA Filing for 2019 Reporting Year

Any ACA expert will agree that while late filing is not ideal, it's better than failing to file altogether.

Both failure-to-furnish forms to employees and failure-to-file forms to the IRS (or late filing) each have penalties of $270 per return, and penalty amounts double if non-compliance is ruled to be intentional. For example, an ALE who fails to file or furnish information returns for its 150 employees would be liable for an $81,000 penalty assessment. If the IRS deems the ALE's non-compliance as intentional, such as deciding not to file, that amount doubles to $162,000! Hiring a compliance expert like BASIC helps illustrate a good-faith effort to meet ACA filing requirements. IRS ALE Reporting Requirements.

BASIC ACA Late Filing Service

While other vendors have closed their doors to employers still seeking a 2019 ACA filing solution, BASIC offers a late filing service for employers who are behind on their 2019 reporting obligations. BASIC's ACA compliance service offers access to dedicated compliance experts for each client, file ready form 1095 generation, automatic e-Filing to the IRS, plus optional ACA corrections transmittal and mailing form 1095-Cs directly to employees for ease of distribution. BASIC can handle preparation of Forms 1094-C and 1095-C with e-Filing for employers of all sizes and complexity– having successfully furnished over 1,000,000 1095-C Forms since 2015! Their online ACA portal provides a variety of training videos and materials employers can access at any time. Plus, if you receive a Letter 226J from the IRS, BASIC can help with that too! Due to the nature of ACA late filing, BASIC cannot guarantee the deadlines for form distribution and filing to the IRS will be met, as they do for clients that secured filing services prior to the start of 2020.

Behind on Your 2019 ACA Reporting? Don't Wait!

BASIC will no longer accept 2019 ACA Late Filing clients after March 2nd, 2020. Sign up for BASIC's 2019 Late Filing service before the cut-off date to secure your spot!

