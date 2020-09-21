Basic.Space Launches Digital Storefronts Shaping the Future of Retail For Generation 'Next'

The first digital storefront launching today will be hosted by professional Tennis champion Naomi Osaka, who will unveil the US debut of the Covid-19 masks that she and her sister Mari have been in the process of designing for several months. As the designer for all of Naomi's creative projects, Mari said: "I wanted to make something fierce, especially after the last mask, which was more on the cute side. Also, since Naomi started to play tournaments, it was something she could wear that would show people that she wasn't messing around," said Mari Osaka.

Basic.Space is the sole distribution channel for Naomi and Mari's masks and all proceeds will benefit UNICEF.

"There are a lot of people who are suffering in the world right now and we wanted to do our part to help, so donating the proceeds was a no brainer for us. UNICEF does amazing work around the world and we are happy to support them and their COVID-19 relief efforts," said Naomi and Mari Osaka.

Driven by the new mindset of Generation 'Next' – a forward-thinking psychographic that transcends age, gender, race, ethnicity and income – Basic.Space recreates the discovery, connection and human touch of the in-store shopping experience that has disappeared with the rise of online algorithms and digital transactional buying. Offering a coveted mix of vintage pre-owned items alongside exclusive new products and experiences, Basic.Space is the answer to this generation's quest for a shopping experience that is intrinsically online and offline, authentic, socially conscious and inspiring.

Basic.Space operates on a membership model Basic.Space Select that values community and connection above all else. Its private Instagram account is accessible only to Select members, encouraging a direct and authentic dialogue between sellers, brands and customers. Each membership card, equipped with a unique QR code directing members to their own page on the site, unlocks exclusive access to digital storefronts and experiences. Furthermore, each member's profile page is uniquely customized based on the information collected during the gamified onboarding process – a process that sets the stage for a totally futuristic shopping experience.

A commerce model that views itself as a movement for authentic self-expression while highlighting the unique narratives around creators, Basic.Space believes in the power of connecting through personal stories. So, over the next 12 months, the company will donate 1% of all profits to the Los Angeles-based non-profit organization +Me Project, which works to empower middle and high school youth by teaching the art of storytelling.

