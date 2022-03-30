Basil Essential Oil Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% by 2026| Health Benefits of Basil Essential Oil to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 30, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The basil essential oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of distribution channels to compete in the market. Balnea Spa, Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., GuruNanda LLC, IBTM INC dba Wellington Fragrance, JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Macys Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Navada Imports LLC, Neals Yard Natural Remedies Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oils4life Ltd., Plant Therapy Inc., Radha Beauty Products LLC, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Timeless Essential Oils, Young Living Essential Oils, and New Directions Aromatics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The basil essential oil market is set to grow by USD 312.69 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.33% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our basil essential oil market report covers the following areas:
- Basil Essential Oil Market size
- Basil Essential Oil Market trends
- Basil Essential Oil Market industry analysis
Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving the global basil essential oil market growth is the health benefits of basil essential oil. The oil, applied topically or inhaled, provides relief from migraines, nervous tension, anxiety, depression, fatigue, mental strain, and other mental conditions. Basil essential oil contains eugenol, citronella, and linalool, which help in reducing skin inflammation. It can be used for treating indigestion, constipation, stomach cramps, and flatulence. It is also used for alleviating bowel pain. Massaging with basil essential oil provides relief from fatigue, aching muscles, sore muscles, and muscle pains. Basil essential oil contains phytochemicals that help in maintaining healthy skin and protect skin cells and tissues through selective fortification. The health benefits of basil essential oil are expected to promote the sales of basil essential oil products during the forecast period.
However, the challenge in the growth of the global basil essential oil market is the increasing competition from alternative essential oils such as lavender oil, peppermint oil, and lemongrass oil. For instance, in May 2018, Arbonne International, LLC launched pure essential oil blends, including Arbonne Rescue & Renew Pure Essential Oils in tea tree blend. In August 2018, Isagenix Worldwide LLC. launched a new line of essential oils designed to fulfill various health and wellness needs of consumers. The increasing competition from other essential oil products can impede the growth of the basil essential oil market during the forecast period. Hence, the players in the global basil essential oil market will need to devise innovative strategies to differentiate their products and launch aggressive marketing campaigns to gain traction in the market during the forecast period.
To have more insights on drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!
Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- Application
- Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics
- Food And Beverages
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
- The basil essential oil market share growth in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment will be significant for revenue generation. The application of basil essential oil in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic segment is expected to increase significantly in the forecast years owing to its various health benefits and, thereby, aid the growth of the global basil essential oil in the coming years.
- 28% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and The Netherlands are the key markets for basil essential oil in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high demand for basil essential oil owing to the increase in awareness about the health benefits of basil essential oil and various applications of basil essential oil across several industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverages will facilitate the basil essential oil market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
For more insights on the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!
Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist basil essential oil market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the basil essential oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the basil essential oil market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of basil essential oil market vendors
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Related Reports:
- The apricot oil market share is expected to increase by 451.00 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.50%. Download a free sample now!
- The edible oil market share should rise by USD 24.40 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.53%. Download a free sample now!
|
Basil Essential Oil Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.33%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 312.69 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.27
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 28%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Balnea Spa, Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., GuruNanda LLC, IBTM INC dba Wellington Fragrance, JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Macys Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Navada Imports LLC, Neals Yard Natural Remedies Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oils4life Ltd., Plant Therapy Inc., Radha Beauty Products LLC, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Timeless Essential Oils, Young Living Essential Oils, and New Directions Aromatics Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Balnea Spa
- Exhibit 89: Balnea Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Balnea Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Balnea Spa - Key offerings
- 10.4 Blue Ridge Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Blue Ridge Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Blue Ridge Solutions Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Blue Ridge Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 doTERRA International LLC
- Exhibit 95: doTERRA International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 96: doTERRA International LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: doTERRA International LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Edens Garden Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Edens Garden Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Edens Garden Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Edens Garden Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 GuruNanda LLC
- Exhibit 101: GuruNanda LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 102: GuruNanda LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: GuruNanda LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES
- Exhibit 104: JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES - Overview
- Exhibit 105: JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES - Key offerings
- 10.9 Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 107: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Navada Imports LLC
- Exhibit 110: Navada Imports LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Navada Imports LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Navada Imports LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 NOW Health Group Inc.
- Exhibit 113: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Young Living Essential Oils
- Exhibit 116: Young Living Essential Oils - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Young Living Essential Oils - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Young Living Essential Oils - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 122: Research methodology
- Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 124: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article