Basil Essential Oil Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% by 2026| Health Benefits of Basil Essential Oil to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our basil essential oil market report covers the following areas:

Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global basil essential oil market growth is the health benefits of basil essential oil. The oil, applied topically or inhaled, provides relief from migraines, nervous tension, anxiety, depression, fatigue, mental strain, and other mental conditions. Basil essential oil contains eugenol, citronella, and linalool, which help in reducing skin inflammation. It can be used for treating indigestion, constipation, stomach cramps, and flatulence. It is also used for alleviating bowel pain. Massaging with basil essential oil provides relief from fatigue, aching muscles, sore muscles, and muscle pains. Basil essential oil contains phytochemicals that help in maintaining healthy skin and protect skin cells and tissues through selective fortification. The health benefits of basil essential oil are expected to promote the sales of basil essential oil products during the forecast period.

However, the challenge in the growth of the global basil essential oil market is the increasing competition from alternative essential oils such as lavender oil, peppermint oil, and lemongrass oil. For instance, in May 2018, Arbonne International, LLC launched pure essential oil blends, including Arbonne Rescue & Renew Pure Essential Oils in tea tree blend. In August 2018, Isagenix Worldwide LLC. launched a new line of essential oils designed to fulfill various health and wellness needs of consumers. The increasing competition from other essential oil products can impede the growth of the basil essential oil market during the forecast period. Hence, the players in the global basil essential oil market will need to devise innovative strategies to differentiate their products and launch aggressive marketing campaigns to gain traction in the market during the forecast period.

To have more insights on drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics



Food And Beverages

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The basil essential oil market share growth in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment will be significant for revenue generation. The application of basil essential oil in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic segment is expected to increase significantly in the forecast years owing to its various health benefits and, thereby, aid the growth of the global basil essential oil in the coming years.

will be significant for revenue generation. The application of basil essential oil in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic segment is expected to increase significantly in the forecast years owing to its various health benefits and, thereby, aid the growth of the global basil essential oil in the coming years. 28% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and The Netherlands are the key markets for basil essential oil in Europe . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high demand for basil essential oil owing to the increase in awareness about the health benefits of basil essential oil and various applications of basil essential oil across several industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverages will facilitate the basil essential oil market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

For more insights on the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Basil Essential Oil Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist basil essential oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the basil essential oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the basil essential oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of basil essential oil market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

The apricot oil market share is expected to increase by 451.00 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.50%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by 451.00 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.50%. The edible oil market share should rise by USD 24.40 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.53%. Download a free sample now!

Basil Essential Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 312.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.27 Performing market contribution Europe at 28% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Balnea Spa, Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., GuruNanda LLC, IBTM INC dba Wellington Fragrance, JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Macys Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Navada Imports LLC, Neals Yard Natural Remedies Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oils4life Ltd., Plant Therapy Inc., Radha Beauty Products LLC, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, Timeless Essential Oils, Young Living Essential Oils, and New Directions Aromatics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Balnea Spa

Exhibit 89: Balnea Spa - Overview



Exhibit 90: Balnea Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Balnea Spa - Key offerings

10.4 Blue Ridge Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 92: Blue Ridge Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Blue Ridge Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Blue Ridge Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 doTERRA International LLC

Exhibit 95: doTERRA International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 96: doTERRA International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: doTERRA International LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Edens Garden Inc.

Exhibit 98: Edens Garden Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Edens Garden Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Edens Garden Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 GuruNanda LLC

Exhibit 101: GuruNanda LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: GuruNanda LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: GuruNanda LLC - Key offerings

10.8 JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES

Exhibit 104: JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES - Overview



Exhibit 105: JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: JE INTERNATIONAL SARL LES GRANDS PRES - Key offerings

10.9 Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Navada Imports LLC

Exhibit 110: Navada Imports LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: Navada Imports LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Navada Imports LLC - Key offerings

10.11 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 113: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Young Living Essential Oils

Exhibit 116: Young Living Essential Oils - Overview



Exhibit 117: Young Living Essential Oils - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Young Living Essential Oils - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio