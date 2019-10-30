Basil Hayden's® Bourbon Partners with Beehive Cheese to Launch "Pour Me A Slice"

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Beehive Cheese to create a special addition to their lineup of expertly crafted cheeses," said Rob Mason, Vice President of Marketing for Whiskey at Beam Suntory. "Basil Hayden's has always valued creating expressions that are best enjoyed with friends and family, so we think 'Pour Me A Slice' is a perfect pairing when sharing our bourbon with friends and family."

As a great addition to any social gathering, "Pour Me A Slice" provides bourbon and cheese enthusiasts a unique offering to elevate their cheese board. The high-rye profile of Basil Hayden's gives the cheese its one-of-a-kind flavor that pairs nicely with Basil Hayden's neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail. This exciting new cheese also makes a special gift this season.

"Our goal is to craft cheeses that bring people together through their elevated, artisanal flavor," said Pat Ford, Co-Founder of Beehive Cheese. "We're excited to partner with Basil Hayden's because the trademark spice of this bourbon adds a really unique flavor to the cheese that makes it perfect for a gathering or gifting."

Basil Hayden's x Beehive Cheese "Pour Me A Slice" is available starting today, October 30th, on BeehiveCheese.com with a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 4-ounce pre-packed wedge. Look for it in select retailers nationwide in the coming months.

For more information about Basil Hayden's Bourbon, visit www.basilhaydens.com or contact beam@wearemultip.ly.

About Basil Hayden's®

Basil Hayden's is known for standing out in the crowd. The distinctive flavor of Basil Hayden's Bourbon was originally inspired by the legend of a family recipe said to date back to 1796 when Master Distiller Basil Hayden Sr. broke 'the rules' by mixing the spiciness of rye with the smoothness of corn to create a light-bodied, mixable and smooth bourbon. Today, Basil Hayden's is crafting its own story by providing a welcoming, yet versatile sipping experience for whiskey drinkers of all taste levels to share with friends and family. Beyond its flagship Basil Hayden's Bourbon, the brand has pushed the boundaries of innovation in recent years, specifically exploring the unique taste profile of rye. These intriguing offerings have included Basil Hayden's Rye Whiskey, Basil Hayden's Dark Rye, Basil Hayden's Two by Two Rye, Basil Hayden's 10 Year Old Bourbon and Basil Hayden's Caribbean Reserve Rye.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

About Beehive Cheese

Founded in 2005, Beehive Cheese is a creamery based out of Utah whose goal is to create cheeses meant to bring people together through their elevated, artisanal flavors. Beehive Cheese infuses their traditional cheese with unique ingredients such as bourbon, coffee and tea in order to enhance the rich, complex flavors that are offered in each bite.

Basil Hayden's® Bourbon Whiskey, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2019 Kentucky Springs Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

SOURCE Beam Suntory Inc.

