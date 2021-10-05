Basin Water Resources, LLC Enters into Partnership with AFCO 360 to Expand Services in Louisiana

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Basin Water Resources, LLC (BWR) today announced the signing of an exclusive agreement with AFCO 360, LLC (AFCO). The collaboration combines AFCO's market leading service and wastewater solutions with BWR's established Filtration and Separations Packaged Systems and Mobile Water Services to help customers better manage full life cycle industrial water treatment.

Basin Water Resources, LLC Logo AFCO 360 Logo

Under the agreement, AFCO will lead the exclusive sales and implementation of BWR's Filtration and Separations Packaged Systems and Mobile Water Services in the Louisiana Industrial Markets. BWR's established resources provide additional strength to further hi-tech water filtration and purification systems to projects throughout the region.

"AFCO's wastewater treatment systems, industry-leading service, and site support in Lake Charles, LA and across the region is a natural fit with BWR's extensive Filtration and Separation Packages and Mobile Water Equipment portfolio," said Al Christopher, BWR's Gulf Coast Director of Business Development. "The industrial water business has long been a business of personal relationships and with this a unique opportunity positions BWR and AFCO as leaders in delivering best-in-class customer service for numerous refining and petrochemical clients in the region."

"We worked with BWR during the Freeze of 2021 to provide Mobile Reverse Osmosis Systems to chemical processing clients in Lake Charles, LA and we were more than pleased with rapid response, equipment design, and service expertise," said Adrian Logan. "This partnership leverages the resources of each party, allowing more product solutions into new market segments. It's a true win-win partnership that also expands the production and distribution reach of both parties."

About Basin Water Resources, LLC

From conception, operation, and rapid response, BWR focuses on five main business units: Design & Manufacture, Mobile Water Services, RO Membrane Cleaning & Support, Retrofits & Controls Upgrades, and Chemical Treatment Solutions.

We work with a wide range of industries from Refining, Petrochemical, Power, Mining, Gas Processing, and other industrial water users. For more information visit www.bwrgroupllc.com.

About AFCO 360, LLC

AFCO specializes in equipment and technology that is designed for reduction and waste treatment and is enhanced by our experienced technical support and chemical expertise team. AFCO's approach, from foundation to discharge and disposal, aims to focus on our customer's objectives by tailored equipment, product knowledge, and technical support for prescribed solutions. For more information visit www.afco360.com.

Media Contact:

Brett Ragon

1-800-297-6589

[email protected]

SOURCE Basin Water Resources, LLC