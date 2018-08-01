BASINTEK is now Abaco Drilling Technologies

Same people, products and proven performance. New name.

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BASINTEK is changing its name to Abaco Drilling Technologies. www.abacodrilling.com

We have adopted the new name to align with our parent company, Abaco Energy Technologies. We are the same quality-driven company with the same ownership, facilities, people, products and proven performance as before. "Our company's commitment to bring leading-edge power section technology to our customers, with world-class customer service, will remain unchanged," commented Abaco Drilling President Dan O'Sullivan.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Abaco Drilling Technologies will continue to serve clients around the globe with offices also located in Odessa, Texas, Leduc, Alberta, Canada and Dubai, U.A.E. "As a leading technology-driven manufacturer of power sections for drilling and thru-tubing motors, Abaco has experienced exciting growth," commented Abaco Drilling President Dan O'Sullivan. We currently employ 300+ personnel in more than 300,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities and an additional 60,000 square feet currently underway in Dubai. These facilities contain the most sophisticated equipment for development, design, and manufacture of the most advanced power sections in the industry. "Our state-of-the-art New Materials Research Center will further enable us to continue developing elastomers that lead the industry in power section performance for today's tough drilling environments," said Pete Cariveau, Vice President of Engineering.

About Abaco Drilling Technologies (formerly BASINTEK) is a leading technology-driven manufacturer of power sections for Oil & Gas drilling and thru-tubing operations. Extensive research and development, precision manufacturing capabilities, meticulous quality control, engineering proficiency and outstanding customer service combine to deliver power section solutions that increase efficiency, improve safety and maximize downhole performance. Our elite portfolio of power sections are engineered for mud motors ranging from 1-11/16" thru 11-1/4" in diameter, and are manufactured utilizing innovative elastomer technologies developed for high temperature, high wear and extreme operating environments.

