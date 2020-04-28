BASIS Charter Schools, known for rankings excellence, has its first Texas school among its highly-ranked campuses in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report rankings

SAN ANTONIO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After many years of consistent accolades for its acclaimed charter school campuses, the BASIS Charter Schools network finally has a school in the state of Texas that is eligible for the highly-regarded U.S. News & World Report rankings.

And results for BASIS San Antonio – Shavano Campus are exceedingly impressive in its first year of eligibility, placing highly in all categories in US News' Texas rankings:

#1 school in the city of San Antonio

#1 charter school in Texas

#9 school in Texas

The only school in Texas' Top 10 which is an open-enrollment public school (the other nine are selective admission schools).

BASIS San Antonio Shavano is also the #91 ranked school in the entire United States – out of more than 24,000 schools assessed by US News.

"These rankings are incredible, yet again. Our student performance continues to improve year after year, and these rankings aren't necessarily a sign of precisely what we do, since US News isn't exclusively focused on college readiness," said BASIS.ed CEO Aaron Kindel. "But they do show that no matter how you assess BASIS Charter Schools, and no matter where our schools are located, it is consistently evident that we make students successful."

BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus serves students in grades 6-12. It is effectively seven years old, having opened in 2013, and then assuming its current name in 2017 when it combined teachers and students from BASIS San Antonio Medical Center and BASIS San Antonio North Central onto one campus.

"These rankings are a result of both our amazing teachers and our exceptional students. We know this is just our first year of eligibility, and we are really proud of this result," said BASIS San Antonio Shavano Head of School David King. "Our 2020 graduating class of 78 students earned over $14 million dollars in merit-based scholarships and were accepted to 130 different colleges and universities globally. We've seen how our students match up across the state, the country, and the world, and this recognition bears that out!"

As for the rest of the network of BASIS Charter Schools, its top nine campuses are ranked in the nation's 99.6th percentile, or the top 0.38% of American schools. out of more than 24,000 public schools assessed by U.S. News & World Report.

Arizona's BASIS Chandler is ranked #7 in the U.S., and is also the #1 charter school in the nation, the #1 school in the state of Arizona, and the #6 STEM school nationally.

"We still believe that college readiness is the most vital part of our mission to raise the levels of our students' learning to the highest international standards," said BASIS Educational Ventures CEO Dr. Peter Bezanson. "The U.S. News & World Report STEM rankings are for the second straight year the publication's best pure measure of college readiness. Once again, our schools show how true that is."

The network has eight campuses ranked among the nation's top STEM schools, which looks at student success by school in science, technology, engineering, and math courses. The STEM rankings include three top 10 STEM schools and five top 25 STEM campuses in the BASIS Charter Schools network.

In the national charter school rankings, the BASIS Charter Schools network has the #1 charter school in the nation, 3 of the top 5 charters nationally, 6 of the top 10, and 9 of the top 20 (actually, 19) charter schools in the U.S. Those schools are #1 BASIS Chandler, #4 BASIS Oro Valley, #5 BASIS Peoria, #8 BASIS Flagstaff, #9 BASIS Tucson North, #10 BASIS Scottsdale, #12 BASIS Phoenix, #13 BASIS Ahwatukee, and #19 BASIS San Antonio Shavano.

This is the second consecutive year that BASIS Charter Schools had so many campuses ranking this high despite the fact that U.S News & World Report changed the way it assesses schools and the methodology by which it ranks them. Through 2018, US News ranked fewer than 3,000 schools per year; in 2019 and 2020, it considered more than 24,000 each year. According to US News, its rankings until 2018 were "based solely on college readiness" – which is precisely aligned with what the BASIS Charter School Curriculum does: prepare students for college. When its rankings were published in 2019, US News wrote that it implemented a "comprehensive ranking methodology which reflects how well high schools serve all students, not just those planning to go to college."

About BASIS Charter Schools

The BASIS Charter Schools network is among the best in the United States, whether assessing by OECD/PISA scores, AP testing, national rankings, college admissions, college merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our bright, passionate subject expert teachers serve K-12 students with the high-achieving, STEM-infused, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program – founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since -- educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st-century global workforce of commerce and innovation. In the 2020-21 academic year, there will be 29 BASIS Charter Schools serving more than 20,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit basised.com or basisschools.org.

About BASIS Texas Charter Schools

The BASIS Charter Schools network has been delivering a transformative K-12 academic program to students in Texas since 2013, with more schools opening in Texas in the coming years. BASIS Texas Charter Schools are part of the BASIS Charter Schools network, and serve students with the same academic program, subject expert teachers, and BASIS Charter School Curriculum as our sister campuses across the United States. Including the two new campuses opening in fall, 2020, there are now five BASIS Texas Charter Schools: our first campus in the state capital, BASIS Austin Primary, as well as BASIS San Antonio Primary – Medical Center Campus, BASIS San Antonio Primary – North Central Campus, BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus, and the new BASIS San Antonio – Northeast Campus. Please see enrollbasis.com/schools/Texas.

SOURCE BASIS.ed