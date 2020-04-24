BASIS Charter Schools Reach New Heights in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Rankings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The network of BASIS Charter Schools once again ranked among the best in the nation – both as a network, and among individual schools which were eligible for this year's rankings -- with a record nine campuses in the top 91 schools in the United States, out of more than 24,000 public schools assessed by U.S. News & World Report.

BASIS Chandler is ranked #7 in the U.S., and is also the #1 school in the state of Arizona, the #1 charter school in the nation, and the #6 STEM school nationally.

The network has eight campuses ranked among the nation's top STEM schools, which looks at student success by school in science, technology, engineering, and math courses. The STEM rankings include three top 10 STEM schools and five top 25 STEM campuses in the BASIS Charter Schools network.

"We still believe that college readiness is the most vital part of our mission to raise the levels of our students' learning to the highest international levels," said BASIS Educational Ventures CEO Dr. Peter Bezanson. "The U.S. News & World Report STEM rankings are for the second straight year the publication's best pure measure of college readiness. Once again, our schools' STEM rankings show how true that is."

All ten BASIS Charter Schools eligible for this year's US News rankings are in the nation's 99.1st percentile. The network's top nine campuses are ranked in the nation's 99.6th percentile, or the top 0.38% of American schools.

Among other U.S. News & World Report rankings data for the BASIS Charter Schools network:

"These rankings are once again incredible. Our student performance continues to improve year after year, and these rankings aren't necessarily a sign of precisely what we do, since US News isn't exclusively focused on college readiness," said BASIS.ed CEO Aaron Kindel. "But they do show that no matter how you assess BASIS Charter Schools, it is consistently evident that we make students successful."

This is the second consecutive year that the BASIS Charter Schools network had so many campuses ranking this high despite the fact that U.S. News & World Report changed the way it assesses schools and the methodology by which it ranks them. Through 2018, US News ranked fewer than 3,000 schools per year; in 2019 and 2020, it considered more than 24,000 each year. According to US News, its rankings until 2018 were "based solely on college readiness" – which is precisely aligned with what the BASIS Charter School Curriculum does: prepare students for college. When its rankings were published in 2019, US News wrote that it implemented a "comprehensive ranking methodology which reflects how well high schools serve all students, not just those planning to go to college."

About BASIS Charter Schools

The BASIS Charter Schools network is among the best in the United States, whether assessing by OECD/PISA scores, AP testing, national rankings, college admissions, college merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our bright, passionate subject expert teachers serve students from kindergarten through grade 12 with the high-achieving, STEM-infused, liberal arts focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program – founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since -- educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st-century global workforce of commerce and innovation. In the 2020-21 academic year, there will be 29 operating BASIS Charter Schools serving more than 20,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit basised.com or basisschools.org.

