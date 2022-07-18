Basketball Team Cape Town Tigers Launches Its New York City Tour

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Rise Together! Severus, LLC is excited to introduce NYC to the Cape Town Tigers. The Tigers are from the Gugulethu Province in Cape Town, South Africa which is its first professional team. The championship team is solely owned by New York-based company Severus, LLC which is a gender diverse, African American sports ownership group uniquely created to build a basketball club to participate in the NBA Africa League, Basketball Africa League ("BAL").

The Cape Town Tigers Launch Its New York Tour

Since its inception in 2019, the goal of Severus, LLC is to cultivate a premium BAL Club and brand focused on social impact, culture, and community. Having qualified for the BAL quarterfinals in May 2022, the club continuously proves the aforementioned can be achieved.

Severus, LLC will be introducing the Cape Town Tigers to New York City, one of the top basketball meccas of the world through a series of exhibition games around the city which started off with an invite-only reception (July 17th) and dinner at the Dumbo House (July 18th) located in Brooklyn:

July 21st, Lincoln Park (7 PM ET)

July 23rd, Dyckman Park (7 PM ET)

July 24th, Wingate Park (7 PM ET)

