Baskin-Robbins Celebrates Spring with a Taste of Tropical Bliss: March's Flavor of the Month, Triple Mango

A dreamy collision of creamy and refreshing mango ice cream swirled with a light and tangy mango sorbet, March's Flavor of the Month, Triple Mango , is a taste of bliss that's sure to transport you to an island paradise, even if there's still a chill in the March air. But that's just the delicious beginning: each scoop is infused with real mango pieces and finished with a mango ribbon to add just the right amount of sweetness to perfectly complement the fruity ice cream and sorbet base. For anyone who has to taste it to believe it, there will be free, one-ounce samples at your local Baskin-Robbins on National Sampling Day this Sunday, March 1 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.*

"We've been dreaming about spring and the island life all winter, and wanted to bring a taste of it to everyone with a burst of true mango flavor," said Nikki McKinnell, R&D Technologist, Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada. "We tried a lot of mangoes from around the world to get this flavor just right, and after many taste tests, included three varieties of premium Alphonso, Kent and Totapuri mangoes as the flavor combination truly transported us to Out-of-Office mode."

Planning ahead for all of your spring celebrations? Have your cake customized and ready to go by ordering online at order.baskinrobbins.com or through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app.

To wrap up the month and officially celebrate the end of winter, guests are invited to visit their local Baskin-Robbins location and Celebrate 31. On Tuesday, March 31, guests can get a scoop of their favorite ice cream at participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide and enjoy a regular or kids-sized scoop for $1.70 and 2 pre-packed quarts for $8.99**.

*Offer valid on March 1 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

**Offer valid on March 31 at participating locations nationwide. Scoop offer may not be combined with any other coupon, discount, promotion, combo or value meal. Waffle Cones and toppings are extra. Valid only at participating Baskin-Robbins locations. Offer may vary. Some Baskin-Robbins locations in the Midwest stores only: 2 pre-packed quarts for $8.99. See shop for details.

