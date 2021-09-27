Baskin-Robbins Kicks Off Spooky Season with a Scary Good October Lineup

Sep 27, 2021, 11:00 ET
BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins has brewed up some frighteningly flavorful offerings for guests to sink their sweet fangs into this October – bringing the iconic flavors of trick-or-treating to ice cream scoops everywhere with the terrifyingly tasty Flavor of the Month, Trick OREO® Treat. This returning guest-favorite flavor swirls limited edition, orange creme OREO® cookies into a creamy vanilla-flavored ice cream, with BUTTERFINGER® and BABY RUTH® candy pieces throughout. A scoop so good it's almost supernatural, Trick OREO® Treat is sure to unearth that Halloween spirit.
Our iconic unicorn cake is getting all ghouled up as a Zombie Unicorn Cake for the spookiest season of the year. Fresh from the depths of Baskin-Robbins' frozen cauldron, this chilling cake comes back to life with a crushed OREO® coated sugar cone horn, gooey dripping "blood" and an OREO® "dirt" speckled base. The ideal size for a small coven or ghostly gathering, customize the Zombie Unicorn Cake with any Baskin-Robbins flavor including Trick OREO® Treat for a wickedly good slice of fright-and-delight.
"Our guests continue to embrace how Baskin-Robbins innovates with unique offerings that stand out and satisfy those sweet treat cravings," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary, Baskin-Robbins. "This Halloween, we're excited to elevate our traditional Unicorn Cake with a spooky Zombie twist and to bring back a flavor that has resonated with so many Halloween ice cream lovers in recent years."
No matter how you're celebrating, Baskin-Robbins is serving up some scream-worthy deals all month long. If your plan is to kick back on the couch to watch Halloween movies, enjoy a $0 Delivery Fee on your first Baskin-Robbins order of $15 or more with Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash from 10/8-10/14.* If a Halloween party is on the calendar, get $5 off any Halloween cake of $35 or more on your order through the Baskin-Robbins app.**
Lovers of classic fall flavors are also in for a treat with the return of Pumpkin Cheesecake early this October. Get into the fall spirit with this seasonal combination of pumpkin and cheesecake-flavored ice creams swirled with a delicious cinnamon cream cheese ribbon. Ginger snap cookie pieces add the perfect blend of molasses and ginger for a full flavor experience. Get all the scary-sweet details on this month's offerings by visiting www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow along on Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins), TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@baskinrobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins).
