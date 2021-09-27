Baskin-Robbins Kicks Off Spooky Season with a Scary Good October Lineup

Our iconic unicorn cake is getting all ghouled up as a Zombie Unicorn Cake for the spookiest season of the year. Fresh from the depths of Baskin-Robbins' frozen cauldron, this chilling cake comes back to life with a crushed OREO ® coated sugar cone horn, gooey dripping "blood" and an OREO ® "dirt" speckled base. The ideal size for a small coven or ghostly gathering, customize the Zombie Unicorn Cake with any Baskin-Robbins flavor including Trick OREO ® Treat for a wickedly good slice of fright-and-delight.

"Our guests continue to embrace how Baskin-Robbins innovates with unique offerings that stand out and satisfy those sweet treat cravings," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary, Baskin-Robbins. "This Halloween, we're excited to elevate our traditional Unicorn Cake with a spooky Zombie twist and to bring back a flavor that has resonated with so many Halloween ice cream lovers in recent years."

No matter how you're celebrating, Baskin-Robbins is serving up some scream-worthy deals all month long. If your plan is to kick back on the couch to watch Halloween movies, enjoy a $0 Delivery Fee on your first Baskin-Robbins order of $15 or more with Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash from 10/8-10/14.* If a Halloween party is on the calendar, get $5 off any Halloween cake of $35 or more on your order through the Baskin-Robbins app.**

Lovers of classic fall flavors are also in for a treat with the return of Pumpkin Cheesecake early this October. Get into the fall spirit with this seasonal combination of pumpkin and cheesecake-flavored ice creams swirled with a delicious cinnamon cream cheese ribbon. Ginger snap cookie pieces add the perfect blend of molasses and ginger for a full flavor experience. Get all the scary-sweet details on this month's offerings by visiting www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow along on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins ), TikTok ( www.tiktok.com/@baskinrobbins ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins ).

* Expires 10/14/21. Terms apply. While supplies last. Taxes and other fees still apply. Order minimum of $15 before taxes and fees. Limited to 1 order per customer. Cannot be combined. Participating locations only. See apps for availability.

**Offer valid at participating U.S. Baskin-Robbins locations on cake purchase of $35+. Expires 10/31/21 or 5 minutes after clicking "Redeem In-Store". Limit one coupon, per device, per visit.

OREO®, BUTTERFINGER® and BABY RUTH® are registered trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top snack and beverage franchise in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News in 2020, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to guests at more than 7,700 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,400 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com and http://www.InspireBrands.com .

