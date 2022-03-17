Baskin-Robbins Starts Scooping from 1,000th Shop in the Region

As part of the month-long celebration, Baskin-Robbins will be offering a special promotion where guests who purchase a Double Medium Sundae will get a free Kids Scoop through March 30, 2022, allowing guests to enjoy their favourite flavours and discover new ones all month long.

"Since opening our first shop in the UAE in 1979, Baskin-Robbins has been an ice cream leader in the Region, helping guests discover the joy of a life lived with variety," says Michael Haley, President and Managing Director of International for Inspire Brands, a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes nearly 32,000 Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, Rusty Taco, and SONIC Drive-In restaurants worldwide. "An outstanding operator with a legacy of business success, Galadari is a true global champion of the Baskin-Robbins brand, and together we look forward to igniting the next chapter of brand growth."

The number one specialty ice cream brand in the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Baskin-Robbins is beloved by guests of all ages across the Region. The brand scoops happiness in the form of cups, cones, sundaes, beverages, and cakes in a wide variety of flavours, from regional bestsellers like Pralines N' Cream and Cotton Candy, to innovative creations like the new Toffee Date Pudding sundae. Striving to offer a seamless ice cream experience that delights every time, Baskin-Robbins delicious treats are available to enjoy in-shop, at home, and via delivery, as well as at the nearest supermarket.

"I want to thank all the team members at Galadari Brothers, Baskin-Robbins, and Inspire Brands that have tirelessly worked together in order for us to reach this milestone," said Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers. "Baskin-Robbins has truly made an impact on the F&B scene in the UAE and the Region, and we are proud to be a part of their success story. This achievement has inspired us to work even harder and take the brand to greater heights. To fans of the beloved ice cream brand, I say that there will be no shortage of special moments that are spent over a scoop of their favourite ice cream flavour."

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, said, "Countless families and friends have always looked to Baskin-Robbins to be a part of their special moments and occasions. Whether it is a loved one's birthday, an anniversary, a graduation, or even a treat at the end of the day, fans have chosen Baskin-Robbins time and time again to make that moment just a bit more magical and delicious. Now with the 1,000th store opening its doors in the Region, we are going to reinforce our message of bringing delicious treats paired with exceptional customer service to make truly memorable moments."

"We are proud of all that we have achieved together with the Baskin-Robbins and the Inspire Brands teams," said Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers. "The brand has always been dedicated to ensuring that they are within easy reach of any customer that wishes to grab a delicious treat whenever the mood strikes them. They have carefully observed the needs of the market and listened to the feedback of their loyal customers in order to shape their strategy for the future. We will continue to innovate, curate new experiences, and look for opportunities where we can highlight the brand's years of expertise and flair for spreading joy. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Inspire Brands and Baskin-Robbins as it continues on its steady growth trajectory across the region."

"As we celebrate the opening of our 1,000th Baskin-Robbins location, I could not be more proud of the strong ice cream business we have built across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Morocco, Jordan and Australia," said Ahmed Osman, Chief Executive Officer of Galadari Ice Cream Company. "Thank you to the millions of guests across the Region who have made Baskin-Robbins a flavourful moment in their everyday lives. We look forward to continuing to serve you across our 1,000 shops, and to bringing Baskin-Robbins premium ice cream and experience to new cities and guests in the years to come."

About Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, with more than 7,700 retail shops in 53 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes and take-home ice cream quarts and pints. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,400 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com and www.InspireBrands.com.

About Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio nearly 32,000 Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, Rusty Taco, and SONIC Drive-In locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit InspireBrands.com.

About Galadari Ice Cream Company

Galadari Food and Beverage Division is a flagship company within the Galadari Brothers Group and the world's largest Baskin-Robbins® franchisee with 1,000 stores worldwide. Galadari F&B is the master franchisee for the Baskin-Robbins® brand in the MENA Region, as well as the master franchisee for Baskin Robbins® in Australia as part of a joint venture with Inspire Brands. Galadari F&B was the first company to introduce an international ice cream brand in the Region and today has the largest store network in the Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) industry in the Gulf Region. For more information, visit www.baskinrobbinsmea.com.

