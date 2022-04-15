Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery to Hold "For the H" Open House Event with Houston Astros Mascot

Dr. C. Bob Basu's Houston plastic surgery practice teams up with Houston Astros to offer exclusive specials at their one-day-only event in Cypress.

CYPRESS, Texas, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff of Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, located in Cypress and Houston, TX, announces an open house event, "For the H," to be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The event will take place at the practice's waterfront location in Cypress. Dr. C. Bob Basu will offer his Houston and Cypress patients event-only specials, in addition to the opportunity to meet the Houston Astros' mascot, Orbit.

Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery offers a full range of cosmetic procedures and premium medspa services at two locations in Cypress and Houston, TX. The staff of Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, located in Cypress and Houston, TX, announces an open house event, "For the H,"

"We are proud to be a part of the Houston and Cypress communities, and our events allow us to get to know our neighbors and patients on a more personal level," explained Dr. Basu. "We are also celebrating our 4 year anniversary at our flagship Cypress location, making this an ideal time to open our doors to the community."

All are invited to RSVP to the special event, which will be held from 4 to 7 pm. The practice will offer attendees special discounts on many of their most popular treatments, including CoolSculpting® fat reduction, HydraFacial MD®, BOTOX Cosmetic®, and medical-grade skincare products. Additionally, the event will feature a "grand slam" surgical deal with the practice's best discount of the year on breast augmentation. Attendees can also take selfies with the Astros' mascot, Orbit, and mingle with Dr. Basu and his team of aesthetic providers while enjoying snacks and drinks. Full event details are available on the practice's website.

Practice Director and board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Basu is passionate about finding ways to connect with his community and fellow Texans. Dr. Basu recently launched the Basu Plastic Surgery Advancing Care Scholarship for Adult Learners to support and empower adult students in Texas who are interested in pursuing a career in the medical field. Dr. Basu announced the first winner in February of 2022.

"We have always been incredibly grateful for all of the love and support we've gotten from our patients and the community," said Dr. Basu. "Showing our appreciation by giving back is especially important to us."

An established member of the Houston community for over a decade, Dr. Basu has been named one of the Top Docs in Plastic Surgery by HTexas Magazine and was a recipient of a Best of the Best 2021 award by the Houston Chronicle for "Best Mommy Makeover." He specializes in a full range of cosmetic procedures including breast surgery, tummy tucks, and body contouring after weight loss. In addition to plastic surgery, his practice also houses a full-time expert aesthetics team who provide a range of premium med spa services to Houston and Cypress patients, including injectables and medical-grade facials. For more information about events and available services, visit the practice's website or call Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery at (713) 799-2278.

About Dr. Bob Basu: Dr. C. Bob Basu is a nationally-recognized board-certified plastic surgeon. His practice, Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, has offices in both Cypress and Houston, Texas. The Cypress office is located at 9899 Towne Lake Pkwy Suite 100, Cypress, TX 77433. The Post Oak Uptown Park office in Houston is located at 1700 Post Oak BLVD, Suite 1-280, Houston, Texas 77056. The practice can be reached by phone at (713) 799-2278.

Media Contact: Dr. Bob Basu, www.basuplasticsurgery.com or (713) 799-2278.

SOURCE Dr. Bob Basu