BAT Group subsidiary Reynolds American Inc. scores 100% in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, the BAT Group's U.S. subsidiary Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies (Reynolds), scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. By scoring 100%, Reynolds is again designated by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Reynolds has a long history of participating in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's CEI. 2021 marks the second time the organization has scored 100%, which is due, in part, to several policies and actions, including:

Reynolds American Inc. President and CEO, Guy Meldrum continuing the company's commitment to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge, joining 750 CEOs who have pledged the companies they lead to demonstrably advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace through meaningful action.

continuing the company's commitment to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge, joining 750 CEOs who have pledged the companies they lead to demonstrably advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace through meaningful action. A comprehensive parental leave policy with 16 weeks of paid leave for new parents

Employee resource groups, open to all employees, create an inclusive community and network of support among individuals with common interests or backgrounds.

"Across every aspect of our business, we boldly embrace diversity as a key pillar of our Ethos," said Guy Meldrum, Reynolds American Inc. President & CEO. "Our organization is rich with talent, and everyone is encouraged to be their authentic selves as we work to build A Better Tomorrow."

The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The full report is available at https://www.hrc.org/resources/corporate-equality-index. To learn more about Reynolds' steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit ReynoldsAmerican.com.

