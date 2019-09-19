Bates Creative Rebrands As Beyond Definition, A Strategy And Creative Agency For Mission-Driven Organizations

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bates Creative has officially rebranded its agency to Beyond Definition, reflecting its growth, approach, and determination to deliver more on behalf of clients. Mission- and member-driven organizations will now be the focal point of Beyond Definition as the agency strives to improve the strategic and creative thinking for associations, nonprofits, and foundations. At the same time, Beyond Definition has unveiled beyond-definition.com, a new website to portray its updated brand identity.

"Our agency has always tried to push further with everything that we do. It's a part of our DNA. Now with our expanded services and in-house expertise, we can deliver so much more value for our clients in this space," Debbie Bates-Schrott, founder and CEO of Beyond Definition.

Since 2003, Beyond Definition has expanded to be more than a creative firm focused on publication and strategic design. The agency has worked with over 200 clients to build brands, connect with members and audiences, and create impact. Over the past few years, Beyond Definition has grown to include a robust team of strategists and creatives including Mark DeVito, who joined Bates-Schrott as her partner in 2017, bringing his more than 25 years of brand strategy and creative marketing experience.

"Our goal was to build something bigger and something unique. Clients are looking for a new relationship with their agency, so let's reinvent it. We've produced one of a kind work for our clients for years. Now, to be able to harness our strong curated team of creatives and strategists that know how to generate pinpointed insights and brand strategic thinking is paramount to not only our growth, but for all of our clients," stated DeVito, president and partner.

In response to this growth, Bates Creative has evolved into Beyond Definition to reflect a unique approach to helping mission-driven organizations push boundaries and possibilities. The name, Beyond Definition means the agency sees the bigger picture, understanding clients' industries, audiences, and the whole of their outreach and relationships. Beyond Definition delivers truly integrated work that redefines the client relationship, becoming true advisors and guides in a collaborative environment as both sides grow together.

To learn more about Beyond Definition, visit beyond-definition.com.

About Beyond Definition:

Beyond Definition, formerly Bates Creative, is a strategy and creative agency serving mission-driven organizations. For 16 years, Beyond Definition has offered design, branding, digital, marketing, and print expertise to clients in the association, foundation, and nonprofit sectors. Beyond Definition is based in Silver Spring, Maryland, and is a proud WBENC- and WOSB-certified woman-owned business.

Contact: Amanda McCarthy

Telephone: (301) 495-8844

amanda@beyond-definition.com

SOURCE Beyond Definition

