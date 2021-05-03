Bath time is now sweeter with a Cherry on Top

Cherry on Top™ Conditioner joins the company's colorful line of mixable USA-made children's bathing products featuring seven fruit-forward scented shampoos, bubble baths, and body washes (Coconut, Blueberry, Strawberry, Tangerine, Lemon, Honeydew Melon and Vanilla). All products feature the company's SmartScent™ technology, which minimizes children's exposure to known allergens through expertly-designed scents formulated to the strictest EU (European Union) standards.

"Our customers have been begging for a conditioner since we launched Dabble & Dollop a little over a year and a half ago, our goal was to create a product that worked well and smelled great, and included the highest quality USA-sourced ingredients," commented Founder & CEO, Stephanie Leshney. "We can't wait for our customers to mix and match Cherry on Top with our seven other fruity scents!"

The conditioner is sold as a standalone product, in bundles, and as part of the company's monthly Tub Club™ subscription service. During launch, all orders including Cherry on Top will include a complimentary Dabble & Dollop custom sticker sheet featuring all the fruit "characters" from its mixable bath series. For more information please visit: DabbleandDollop.com

About Dabble and Dollop

Founded by a mother of three and a long-tenured cosmetic and personal care ingredient expert, Stephanie Leshney, Dabble & Dollop is a children's bath and body care brand focused on children ages 2-12. Known for its innovations in product mixability, the brand focuses on natural scents and its SmartScent™ technology to inspire creativity and drive memorable experiences for children and parents alike. All 3-in-1 products are formulated with fewer than ten ingredients and were hand-selected and sourced in the USA by Leshney. Find Dabble & Dollop online at www.dabbleanddollop.com, as part of the coveted bath & body collection at www.maisonette.com and the new kids curation at www.anthropologie.com. Select products are available in larger bundles on www.amazon.com. Connect with Dabble & Dollop on social channels @dabbleanddollop (Facebook/Instagram/Pinterest).

While the magic is in the mixing, the company also aims to find magic in other places, especially in school communities. Throughout the developmental stages of Dabble & Dollop, Leshney realized the company could also act as a platform for inspiring creativity and a love of science in children. Presently, Dabble & Dollop and its team plans to offer custom-tailored programs to K-12 schools to help children learn about ingredient science, while also supporting other STEAM nonprofits focused on fostering future scientists. For more information on Dabble & Dollop's community initiatives, please email Head of PR, Kristen Bendele, [email protected]

SOURCE Dabble and Dollop

Related Links

http://www.DabbleandDollop.com

