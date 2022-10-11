Bathroom Accessories Market Size to Grow by USD 5.67 Bn, Growing Awareness about Sanitary and Personal Hygiene to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Oct 11, 2022, 18:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bathroom Accessories Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the bathroom accessories market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.67 billion.
Key Market Dynamics
- Market Driver: The growing awareness about sanitary and personal hygiene is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Poor sanitary hygiene is a major cause of death, accounting for 60% of the total number of deaths caused by diarrhea each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Good sanitary and personal hygiene are important for leading a healthy life, which is increasing the demand for bathroom accessories and bathroom linen. The demand for hygienic bathroom accessories such as antimicrobial toilet seats is also driving the market growth. Thus, the growing awareness about maintaining personal and sanitary hygiene will increase the demand for bathroom accessories in healthcare centers, educational institutions, and offices during the forecast period.
- Market Challenge: The long product replacement cycle will challenge market growth. High-quality, branded bathroom and toilet assist devices such as bathroom sinks, shower units, toilets, towel rails, and rings and hooks do not need to be replaced frequently. For instance, Kohler's Composed Tall is made from premium stainless-steel metal that does not wear easily and is resistant to corrosion and tarnishing. Major manufacturers also offer product warranties and guarantees, which further expand the product lifespan. This, in turn, reduces the repeat purchase of bathroom accessories. Thus, the long replacement cycle for bathroom accessories affects their sales, which challenges the growth of the market.

Market Landscape
The global bathroom accessories market is fragmented, with many organized and unorganized players. Hence, there is high competition in the market. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Sales of bathroom accessories from the organized sector are expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for branded and high-quality products. Vendors operate in both domestic and foreign markets. Foreign players have established their own subsidiaries or have distribution partnerships with regional players.
Market Segmentation
The bathroom accessories market report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the bathroom accessories market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned
- American Specialties Inc.
- Bradley Corp.
- Duravit AG
- Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc
- Fujian Xinchang Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd
- Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC
- Hansgrohe SE
- Jacuzzi Brands LLC
- The Jaquar Group
- Jupiter Aqua Lines Ltd
- Kohler Co.
- LIXIL Corp
- Masco Corp.
- Norcros Plc
- Novellini Spa
- Oras Ltd
- Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA
- Sloan Valve Co.
- Toto Ltd
- Villeroy and Boch AG

|
Bathroom Accessories Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.21%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.67 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.15
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Specialties Inc., Bradley Corp., Duravit AG, Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc, Fujian Xinchang Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, Hansgrohe SE, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, The Jaquar Group, Jupiter Aqua Lines Ltd, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp, Masco Corp., Norcros Plc, Novellini Spa, Oras Ltd, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Sloan Valve Co., Toto Ltd, and Villeroy and Boch AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
