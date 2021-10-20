Bathroom Taps Market to Reach $32.9 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bathroom Taps Market by Product Type (Mixer Taps, Pillar Taps, Wall Mounted Taps, Floor Mounted Taps, and Others), Material (Metal, and Plastics), and End User (Residential, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global bathroom taps industry generated $17.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $32.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in construction of malls and offices, rise in spending on home remodeling, and renovation of residential and non-residential bathrooms and toilets drive the growth of the global bathroom taps market. However, decrease in new construction activities in developed nations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, infrastructural development in African nations presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3247

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure to manufacturing facilities, which hampered the growth of the global bathroom taps market.

Moreover, key market players altered their investment plans during the lockdown period.

Nevertheless, the market is going to recover by the start of 2022. Equipment and machinery producers must focus on protecting their staff, operations, and supply networks to respond to urgent emergencies and establish new methods of working.

The metal segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the metal segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly 88% of the global bathroom taps market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to metal materials offer classic finish to taps. It fulfils the highest hygiene standards. Also, chemical acids, strong cleaning fluids, or hydrochloric compounds hardly affect this material. Another segment discussed in the report is plastic, which portray the CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the bathroom taps market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3247

The residential segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global bathroom taps market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in construction and infrastructure development. However, the commercial segment projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global bathroom taps market. Moreover, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the high investment on commercial construction projects in the region. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players:-

CERA Sanitaryware Limited

Delta Faucet Company

Jaquar Group

Kohler Co.

LIXIL Corporation

MOEN Incorporated

MAC Faucets

MASCO Corporation

ROCA Sanitario S.A.

Eczacibasi Group (VITRA)

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3247

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Plumbing Components Market: The global plumbing components market size is expected to reach $78,218.9million in 2027, from $58,516.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Home improvement services market: The home improvement services market size was valued at $316.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $585.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Automatic Door market: The global Automatic Door Market size was valued at $22,400.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $41,745.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Indoor Flooring Market: The indoor flooring market size was valued at $142,424.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $189,549.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Kicking Strap Market: The global kicking strap market size was $268.3 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $494.9 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Electric Taps Market: The global electric taps market size was valued at $310.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $631.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Building Panels Material Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Acoustic Doors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

SOURCE Allied Market Research