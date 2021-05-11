BATS Announces Launch and Successful Deployment of its FAST 4GLTE System

The FAST 4G-LTE features BATS' innovative high-power, small package RF design that operates from 700-2650MHz Tweet this

The FAST 4G-LTE features BATS' innovative high-power, small package RF design that operates from 700-2650MHz and has proved capable of closing LTE links at distances exceeding 35 miles from shore during early deployments.

"The FAST 4G LTE solution is driving an exciting new wave of opportunities for operators worldwide that are looking for more flexibility and dependability in their broadband link," said Phil Cramer, BATS E.V.P. Sales & Marketing.

"With the ability to deploy broadband communications on the backbone of carrier networks, operators can always ensure they are getting a high-speed solution that will work at any location across the globe, where an LTE network is present. The FAST 4G-LTE solution represents a shift in how operators will be able to plan and rollout their vessel connectivity."

About BATS Wireless

Broadband Antenna Tracking Systems (BATS) provides a proprietary software and hardware platform that locates, locks and tracks wireless broadband communication access points. Through the use of its industry-first automated microwave tracking and stabilization platform, BATS enables organizations to rapidly deploy self-healing, fixed or mobile broadband wireless networks over long distances without skilled technical resources.

Every day- whether on the battlefield, oil field, or airfield, BATS' technology is proven in some of the harshest environments on earth; providing organizations access to their critical communications. To learn more, visit: http://www.batswireless.com

