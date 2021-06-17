Batteries Plus Inks Largest Franchise Deal in Company History

RALEIGH, N.C., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, today announces the largest single signing franchise deal in company history, bringing eight new locations to the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina over the next three years. This new agreement will bring the total store count to 16 in the market.

The eight-unit agreement is spearheaded by multi-unit developer Tribat, LLC, who came to Batteries Plus inspired by the strength and stability of the brand. With over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas retail industry, the development group brings with it expertise in store development and retail operations. The first store is set to open in Raleigh-Durham in early 2022.

"The Batteries Plus brand is in a period of tremendous growth which is a result of our unique combination of product expertise, speed, and omni-channel offerings which allow our owners to thrive in an evolving digital, online retail environment," said Joe Malmuth, Vice President of Franchise Development. "It is an exciting time in our brand's history and this most recent eight-unit franchise agreement is validation of the attractiveness and stability of our business model."

With over 700 store locations nationwide, Batteries Plus franchise owners are passionate about providing essential products and services for their local communities. Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including battery installation and key fob programming – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings.

The stability of the Batteries Plus business model became more apparent than ever last year when, after being deemed an essential business, Batteries Plus stores across the country continued to meet the needs of customers without missing a beat – and at a time when health and safety were a top priority. Building off the strong momentum of last year, Batteries Plus has achieved incredible growth thus far in 2021. The newly signed eight-unit deal comes in addition to the 34 signed franchise agreements and 30-plus store openings the brand has already accomplished this year. By investing in Batteries Plus, these franchisees express their confidence in the brand's strength and durability, especially after what's been a difficult year for many business owners.

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

