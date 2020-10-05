Batteries Plus Recognized for Steady Systemwide Sales

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise announced today that it has been ranked No. 131 on Franchise Times' Top 200+ List, the most comprehensive ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States. The prestigious list is based on Batteries Plus' global system sales and number of locations. The brand joins the list amongst some of the nation's most recognizable brands.

This most recent ranking further validates the exceptional growth Batteries Plus has experienced this year. In 2020, the brand signed 20 franchise agreements and on track to have 20 new agreements to be signed by the end of the year. Despite the pandemic, Batteries Plus businesses across the country have remained open to help individuals, communities, and organizations keep their devices and electronic equipment (including laptops, hearing aids, medical devices like infusion pumps, monitors, carts on wheels, and more) running as smoothly as possible. Currently, Batteries Plus has reached 720 locations throughout the United States.

"It's quite an honor to be recognized among some of the most successful franchise brands in the country," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "It is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our franchisees and corporate team, as well as the continued support that we receive from our loyal customers. This ranking only further inspires us to continue growing. We are excited to see what the future holds for Batteries Plus."

Franchise Times uses a combination of companies' voluntary reports and the most recent franchise disclosure documents to rank the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States. To qualify for the ranking, companies must be a legal United States franchise, with its headquarters based in the United States or at least 10 percent of their total units located in the country. Franchisees must also own at least 15 percent of the company's total units.

Batteries Plus is actively seeking qualified single-unit and multi-unit franchisees who are looking for scalable growth or are seeking an extremely stable, predictable and secure essential franchise. While the brands core offerings are fundamental to people's lives and are built on multi-billion-dollar industries (Batteries, $32B; Bulbs, $22B, Device Repair, $4B, Key Fobs, $2B, Smart Home Technology $90.9M) – the pandemic realities shined a brighter light on the value of the Batteries Plus franchise opportunity. The total investment to open a Batteries Plus franchise ranges from $201,250 to $385,320.

Batteries Plus has multiple revenue streams to serve every individual and the needs of a variety of sectors including schools, contractors, churches, municipalities, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, property managers and assisted living centers. Batteries Plus has a franchisee-first mentality that is the cornerstone to its world-class franchisee support and proprietary technology advancements built within the model.

To hear more about the franchise opportunity or step into a store and tour virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

