Batteries Plus Soon to Power Up 10 New Stores with Ongoing Development

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, has announced five new signed franchise agreements, resulting in 10 new stores in development. To date, the need-based retailer has signed a total of 20 franchise agreements in 2020 and on track to sign an additional 20 by yearend.

The newly signed deals include single-unit and multi-unit operators who have committed to develop Batteries Plus in Arizona, California, Minnesota and Florida. Batteries Plus has been providing need-base products and services for 30-plus years. The pandemic has kept franchisees fully devoted to making sure communities and organizations have what they need when it comes to reliable batteries, devices, lighting, repairs, electronic equipment and smart home technology.

For instance, Ryan Tollefson, who co-owns six locations across California has signed on to open three more stores to fulfill the demand within the Sacramento area. Ryan's father Don, opened the first store in California in 1996 and since then Ryan has taken over the day-to-day operations to further grow his father's legacy store, expanded and now completely covers the Sacramento territory.

"Thankfully, we were deemed essential to keep serving the community and avoid furloughs. In fact, I was able to hire in May as business picked up and months of steady sales continued," said Ryan Tollefson. "After seeing the real-time impact the stores have had throughout the pandemic and in the neighborhoods effected by the fires, the urgency was clear. I knew it was time to explore expansion as California is in need of a reliable retailer, which can help with battery backups, generators and powering up homes and businesses."

Batteries Plus is looking for franchise prospects who are willing to step up for the communities in need of their essential products and services. Franchisees serve communities as an invaluable resource with exceptional customer service, expertise and quality-tested products. Franchisees and their employees are problem solvers with access to a catalog of products available and three decades of engineering technology to provide solutions quickly.

"Whether its new franchise owners joining Batteries Plus or expansion by our existing franchise family, it's a validation of the attractiveness of our business model. We are being seen as more than a quick-service retail business, based on our unique combination of products and services, paired with expertise and quality," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We're the only franchise of this kind. Our franchisees are the face of our brand in their communities, and customers are looking to support local, essential businesses especially those with quick, proficient options to meet their needs. Our growing network of entrepreneurs see our model as the unique combination of product, speed, and omni-channel to thrive in an evolving digital, online retail environment."

Batteries Plus has fast, same-day solutions for guests and owners to access over 9,000 different products, most of which can be delivered to stores in 1-2 days. Plus, the franchise offers multiple ways to get products to customers via in-store transactions, online ordering or a combination of the two with Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store.

Batteries Plus has multiple revenue streams to serve every individual and the needs of a variety of sectors including schools, contractors, churches, municipalities, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, property managers and assisted living centers. Batteries Plus has a franchisee-first mentality that is the cornerstone to its world-class franchisee support and proprietary technology advancements built within the model.

Batteries Plus is actively seeking qualified single-unit and multi-unit franchisees who are looking for scalable growth or are seeking an extremely stable, predictable and secure essential franchise. The brands core offerings are fundamental to people's lives and are built on multi-billion-dollar industries (Batteries, $32B; Bulbs, $22B, Device Repair, $4B, Key Fobs, $2B, Smart Home Technology $90.9M).

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

