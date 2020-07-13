NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Scope:

This report reviews the global battery and e-waste recycling market according to its different product sources, recycled materials and geographical areas. The report examines the current market status of the recycling industry, public and private investment strategies, commercialization and legislative initiatives, stakeholders' activities, and also present growth forecasts for the period 2019-2024.





The analysis highlights the latest developments and upcoming opportunities during the forecast period. It also offers a patent review that includes information on strategic initiatives key players have adopted to meet the increasing market demand for battery and other e-waste recycling technologies while fostering sustainability across different application sectors.



The report addresses the present battery and other e-waste recycling market and future demands for the following major recovered materials types -

- Metals.

- Iron/steel.

- Aluminum.

- Copper.

- Silver.

- Gold.

- Palladium.

- Lead.

- Lithium.

- Cobalt.

- Nickel.

- Others.

- Plastic.

- Glass.

- Others.



The battery and e-waste recycling market also is categorized based on different production source types -

- Battery.

- Lead acid.

- Lithium-ion.

- Nickel cadmium (NiCad).

- Nickel metal hydride (NiMH).

- Others.

- Other types of e-waste.

- Household appliances.

- Consumer electronics.

- Information technologies and communication.

- Other production sources.



Report Includes:

- 34 tables

- An overview of global battery and other e-waste recycling market and discussion on its future demand

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Coverage of technology overview, scope and importance of recycling/repurposing technologies

- Characterization and quantification of the battery and other e-waste recycling market based on their market share, product type, component type, application and region

- A look at the regulatory demand, recent R&D and commercialization activities

- Details of patent analysis with information on all kind of strategic initiatives

- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, competitive landscape

- Profile description of major market players including Aqua Force Recycling, Brentwood Recycling Systems, COM2 Recycling Solutions Llc, Mitsubishi Corp. (Mc), Namo eWaste Management Ltd., Tesla and Ucan Recycling Ltd.



Summary:

Batteries and other electronic waste (e-waste) is the fastest growing municipal waste stream worldwide, accounting for REDACTED% of the hazardous toxins in landfills and illegal dump sites, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The amount of spent batteries and other e-waste is estimated to total REDACTED million metric tons globally and is expected to continue growing as more electronics and electric vehicles (EVs) reach their perceived end-of-life (EOL). By 2024, the annual total is predicted to surpass REDACTED million metric tons with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the report's forecast period of 2020-2024.



Electronic waste or e-waste involves all kinds of EOL or damaged electronics destined for disposal, recycle, reuse, resale or salvage.In many countries, e-waste is growing rapidly as the technological revolution expands.



However, if properly managed, globally produced e-waste can be reused or recycle for material recovery. Today, industries across different sectors are continually moving towards sustainability and greener manufacturing that follows a circular or closed-loop take-use-dispose/recycle model.



This report provides an overview of e-waste management and recycling technologies for batteries and other electronic waste in the North American, European, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) markets.



The report also examines market trades and challenges, investment opportunities, obstacles and market barriers. Geographically, this report presents information on both developed and developing world markets.



Battery and other e-waste recycling is the fastest growing segment of the global solid waste stream management.In 2019, it totaled $REDACTED.



BCC Research expects the battery and other e-waste recycling market should significantly drop in market value due economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic.By the end of 2020, the market is estimated to shrink to $REDACTED.



However, the market is expected to recover, showing significant growth should the global economy become stable again in 2022. The market is expected to gain traction as the economy returns to normal during the first half of 2021, coinciding with the availability of a vaccine for COVID-19.



Therefore, The analyst estimates the market for battery and other e-waste recycling market to reach $REDACTED by 2024, with a CAGR of REDACTED% during the report's forecast period of 2020-2024.



