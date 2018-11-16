Battery and PUBG Team Up for Epic PS4 Launch Campaign

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.) has collaborated with Battery, the fast-growing independent creative advertising agency based in Hollywood, and RSA Films to create an ambitious global campaign for the launch of the Sony PlayStation®4 version of the popular digital game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The centerpiece of the campaign is Pan-demonium, a long-form social film produced by RSA Films and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, whose work includes the feature film Kong: Skull Island and a variety of high-profile commercial campaigns.

Pan-demonium is an action-packed, funny, highly choreographed and relentless fight film that recreates the visceral excitement of the game in live action with an ensemble of actors including Jason Mitchell of Straight Outta Compton and Nick Robinson of Jurassic World. The film features the cinematography of Chung-Hoon Chung (Old Boy) and the stunt direction of Robert Alonzo (Deadpool). The campaign includes :60, :30 and :15 versions of the film, which will air on television around the world.

"Beginning with our game, the goal has always been to work towards becoming an all-encompassing entertainment franchise," said Richard Kwon, CMO, PUBG Corp. "Having Jordan bring us a step closer to that has been a delight to see."

"Bringing this iconic game to life was such an amazing opportunity for us," said Scott Brown, Partner/VP Creative Director at Battery. "And working with Jordan and his team of cinematic legends like Rob Alonzo and Chung Hoon Chung was a dream come true."

"When approaching this campaign, I wanted to capture and translate the individual moments of emotion the gameplay elicits from a player when experiencing PUBG," Vogt-Roberts said. "I wanted gamers and fans of the title to watch this piece and feel that the filmmaker and team behind this spot understood the authentic fun that has made PUBG a piece of the zeitgeist. I wanted to find a way to bottle that magic and the excitement, kinetic rush, and idiosyncrasies of PUBG for its fans, while also making it accessible to new viewers, whether they've played PUBG before or not."

PUBG Corp will unveil the Sony PlayStation®4 Computer entertainment system version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Dec. 6. PUBG is Rated T. The campaign's long-form social video will be distributed on https://www.pubg.com as well as the brand's YouTube channel, Facebook page and Instagram feed. It will also appear on multiple paid online sites.

About PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.)

PUBG Corp., a member of the KRAFTON union (former Bluehole Inc.), began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corp. in 2017. PUBG Corp. is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.

Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corp. has six operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan, China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking a number of projects including esports, product licensing, and more.

About Battery

Launched by Anson Sowby (CEO) and Philip Khosid (CCO), Battery is a company made up of agency creatives and brand marketers who activate powerful, game-changing campaigns for a variety of top global entertainment and consumer brands. Battery is a winner of top industry awards from Cannes Lions to Clios to being a 3-time recipient of Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year. The Los Angeles Business Journal ranked Battery as one of their Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies 3 years in a row.

About Ridley Scott And Associates

Founded by Ridley and Tony Scott in 1968, RSA Films has, for 50 years, been one of the world's leading commercial production companies. RSA has created a legacy of excellence in commercials, music videos, features, television, branded content, VR and beyond that has expanded over the years to sister companies Scott Free, Black Dog Films and 3AM. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, RSA has a roster of over 70 directors, including Ava DuVernay, Sam Mendes, Paul Feig and Jake Scott. RSA has received numerous Cannes Lions, EMMY, BAFTA, AICP, CLIO, MTV and MVPA Awards since its inception. RSA Films is a Ridley Scott Creative Group company.

