Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Report 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecast & Outlook by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Passenger Cars, Battery Electric Light Commercial Vehicles, Battery Electric Heavy Goods Vehicles, and Battery Electric Two Wheelers) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading



The increasing need to reduce vehicular emissions, decreasing battery prices, and the introduction of stringent regulations by government bodies, has led visiongain to publish this timely report. Market players in the global industry are introducing fuel-efficient and low-cost battery electric vehicles to cater to the growing consumer needs. These market players are also integrating advanced technologies such as self-driving assist, telematics control, and tyre pressure monitoring system to improve the vehicles and cater to wider audiences. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.



Report highlights

- 85+ quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

- Analysis of Key Players in Battery Electric Vehicle Market

- BMW Group

- General Motors Company

- Ford Motor Company

- Daimler AG

- Hyundai Motor Company

- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

- Tesla Motors, Inc.

- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

- Groupe Renault

- BYD Company Limited

- Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

- Toyota Motor Corporation

- Volkswagen AG.

- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

- Continental AG

- Global Battery Electric Vehicle Market Outlook and Analysis from 2019-2029

- Battery Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029

- Battery Electric Two-Wheeler Vehicles forecast 2019-2029

- Battery Electric Passenger Cars forecast 2019-2029

- Battery Electric Light Commercial Vehicles forecast 2019-2029

- Battery Electric Heavy Commercial Goods Vehicles forecast 2019-2029

- Regional Battery Electric Vehicle Market Forecast from 2019-2029

- US forecast 2019-2029

- Canada forecast 2019-2029

- Mexico forecast 2019-2029

- Brazil forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of South America forecast 2019-2029

- China forecast 2019-2029

- Japan forecast 2019-2029

- India forecast 2019-2029

- South Korea 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia-Pacific forecast 2019-2029

- Germany forecast 2019-2029

- UK forecast 2019-2029

- France forecast 2019-2029

- Norway forecast 2019-2029

- Sweden forecast 2019-2029

- Denmark forecast 2019-2029

- Netherlands forecast 2019-2029

- Belgium forecast 2019-2029

- Finland forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe forecast 2019-2029

- Middle East forecast 2019-2029

- Africa forecast 2019-2029

- Key questions answered

- How is the Battery Electric Vehicle Market evolving?

- What is driving and restraining the Battery Electric Vehicle Market dynamics?

- What are the market shares of the Battery Electric Vehicle Market submarkets in 2017?

- How will each Battery Electric Vehicle submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

- How will the market shares for Battery Electric Vehicle submarket develop from 2019-2029?

- What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2019-2029?

- How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional and national markets and submarkets?

- How will the market shares of the regional and national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



