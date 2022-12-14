DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery-free 6G Communications, IoT, Microgrids and Other Batteryless Technology Markets 2023-2043" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Battery-free is a megatrend. It is generating markets of tens of billions of dollars. This report spans wireless devices to off-grid energy using alternative storage or no storage at all. Here is a world of backscatter enabling 30 billion yearly deliveries of anti-theft and RFID tags already.

That is promised in advanced form in 6G Communications to enable billions of IoT nodes yearly, many with no on-board storage at all. There is the opportunity from the rapid improvement and adoption of hybrid and regular supercapacitors and many other options including energy harvesting without storage.

Supercapacitors and their variants are particularly demanded for storage in electronics and for delivery of MW levels in industry and energy. Reasons for battery-free include emerging tougher requirements for performance, life, safety, reliability, cost and fit-and-forget. Add photovoltaics affordable everywhere and increasingly needing long duration energy storage batteries cannot provide.

The report is intended for all in these value chains from materials suppliers to system operators. There is a particular focus on 6G Communications, personal electronics and Internet of Things requirements from no power to MW levels. However, there is much to interest those in other aspects of electronics and electrical engineering.

Chapter 3, at 32 pages, concerns strategies for wireless electronics and electrics without significant energy storage. That means no storage or the tiniest of capacitors. This toolkit includes the backscatter principle used in 30 billion/ year anti-theft and RFID tags already through to its advanced form in planned second generation 6G Communications that would operate client devices with no on-board storage such as IoT nodes.

Another tool closely analysed is devices working only when their energy harvesting is working, including parasitically off man-made emissions. You can already buy such access cards and sensors and see them in the wireless controls through one million buildings. What next? Multi-mode and multiple technology energy harvesting are explained as two options going forward and the progress towards battery-free, energy-independent full-function smart watches. Battery-free power electrics is also covered.

Chapter 4, at 20 pages examines the transitional option of "Strategies for Fewer and Smaller Batteries". Learn battery elimination circuits that reduce the number of batteries in electronics and its equivalent in buildings and major engineering. Then there is the option of demand management as done so well in wireless sensor networks and other examples presented with ways forward. Finally the trend to multiple energy harvesting in one device or systems is detailed and the prospect of using all three strategies together.

Chapter 5, with 24 pages of detailed comparison charts, infograms and more, addresses that energy harvesting ?W to GW for 6G, IOT and other systems 2023-2043. See the devices and structures needing these technologies and learn energy harvesting system and component design with improvement strategies. Presented are14 families of energy harvesting technology emerging ?W-GW 2023-2043 with particular attention to the best nine. Many examples from the research pipeline and startups show the way forward. Major trends examined can add to your commercial opportunities such as flexible and structural energy harvesting and healthcare applications opening up.

Chapter 6, in 24 pages takes you through battery-free storage devices for very high-power short-term storage that may involve small capacity. That embraces regular electronic components storing electricity- inductors, capacitors but mostly a spectrum of choice - capacitor to supercapacitor to battery. This chapter therefore presents such energy storage options in 2013 and progress 2023 and some actual and potential applications of supercapacitors and their derivatives. There is detail on supercapacitors replacing batteries, the planned pseudocapacitors in the research pipeline and the rapidly emerging commercial success of lithium-ion hybrid capacitors LIC replacing batteries.

The report ends with Chapter 7 presenting large capacity battery-free storage for microgrids, 6G/IoT data centers, UM-MIMO base stations and buildings including Long Duration Energy Storage LDES. Because this is so important it covers 82 pages. A particular focus is the leading options in the research pipeline and commercial rollouts such as liquid-air and solid gravity energy storage plus pumped hydro reinvented to be optimal for microgrid sizes.

