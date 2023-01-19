Battery Guyz, the Reconditioned Battery Expert, Secures National Distribution Partnership with Walmart; Begins Offering Lucrative Franchising Opportunities Nationwide

Battery Maintenance in a Jug – as featured on 'World's Greatest' television show!

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery Guyz happily announced it had become the only approved company to sell reconditioned batteries through the world's largest and most well-known retailer. Recently securing an online distribution agreement with Walmart, the Florida-based battery expert also announced it would begin extending franchising rights to investors, allowing use of its proprietary AI, in-house battery maintenance technology, and branding. The brainchild of founder and recycling mogul, Al Reed, Battery Guyz will be featured on an upcoming episode (#333) of World's Greatest TV Show on January 22, 2023, via Bloomberg TV.

World's Greatest Award-winning TV show featuring… Battery Guyz Inc. Episode 333 BATTERY GUYZ CORPORATE BATTERY GUYZ CREW

"We are extremely happy to work with Walmart and we're very excited to share this news with everyone," said Al Reed, CEO. "We started our business here in Pensacola, and the community has been awesome. Using AI and other tech, I've perfected my battery formula over the years, and folks often come back to let us know just how good it is. We were also lucky enough to land a spot on ABC's 'Shark Tank' recently and that eventually led to this appearance on 'World's Greatest' TV Show. I've taken all of the fantastic advice I've been given by the SHARKS and decided to branch out and let other entrepreneurs work with our brand and our products. This is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of a new kind of business, and we invite interested investors and franchisers to give us a call right away."

About Battery Guyz – World's Best Reconditioned Battery

Founded in 2016 by a third generation recycler, Battery Guyz is the first national brand carrying a wide variety of reconditioned batteries for automobiles, marine craft, and golf carts. Battery Guyz can recondition all national brands including Deka, Napa, AutoZone, Advance Auto, O'Reilly, West Marine, Interstate, Everlast, Duracell, Exide, Super Start, and others. The Battery Guyz process returns drained batteries back into a high performing state – sometimes even achieving results better than the original manufacturer, with local installation and delivery services available.

Consumers often save up to 50% by reconditioning their batters rather than purchasing new ones from auto part stores or national retail chains. Battery Guyz also offers up to two-year warranties on all their batteries along with nationwide shipping.

"Our 100% Green Recycling Method reduces landfill waste, lowers energy consumption, and minimizes pollution," said Al Reed. "So not only can you be a part of the only reconditioned battery company to be 100% Green and receive national attention – Battery Guyz franchises are a good way to make a profit and actually help the planet. We have already recycled around nine million pounds of lead-acid battery waste. And the greatest selling point for franchisers is that we save customers money. The average cost for an auto battery from national chains is around $200. We routinely save our walk-in customers an average of 50%. And those who get our batteries shipped save up to 22% off retail prices. But don't just take our word for it, check out our Google feedback and customer testimonials."

To see Battery Guyz on episode #333, tune in to Bloomberg TV on Direct TV, channel 353, January 22, 1:30 p.m. Central. On Dish Network: Channel 203. Cable availability depends on the local area and carrier. And for up-to-the-minute company and product information, follow Battery Guyz on social media: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

Media Contact:

Al Reed, CEO

1-850-462-8421

www.batteryguyz.com

SOURCE Battery Guyz