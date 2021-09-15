Battery Market 2021-2025 | Rising Inclusion of Renewables in the Energy Mix to Boost Growth | Technavio

The rising inclusion of renewables in the energy mix, growing shift of the automotive industry towards EV, and rising demand for smart devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a demand-supply gap of battery components, stringent regulations for lead-acid batteries, and a decline in EV lithium-ion battery cost will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Battery Market is segmented as below:

Application

Consumer Electronics



Transportation



Stationary

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our battery market report covers the following areas:

Battery Market size

Battery Market trends

Battery Market industry analysis

Battery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Battery Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Corp.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saft Groupe SA

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

