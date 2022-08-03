Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market to Record a 28.16% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Increased Adoption of Microgrids is a Major Trend to Fuel the Market Growth- Technavio

Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The change in the energy mix, increased need for backup power, and increasing economic benefits of ESS are the major factors propelling the market growth.

The change in the energy mix, increased need for backup power, and increasing economic benefits of ESS are the major factors propelling the market growth. Challenges - The factors such as Widening demand-supply disparity with regard to lithium, stringent regulations against lead pollution & fluctuations in diesel fuel prices will hamper the market growth.

The factors such as Widening demand-supply disparity with regard to lithium, stringent regulations against lead pollution & fluctuations in diesel fuel prices will hamper the market growth. For detailed information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market segmented by technology (lithium-ion batteries, flow batteries, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America)

Technology Landscape

Revenue Generating Segment -The battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market share growth in the Li-ion batteries segment will be significant during the forecast period. The major benefit of Li-ion batteries is that they have a high energy density. As ESS needs to store large amounts of power, Li-ion batteries have high demand because of their high energy density and energy storing capacity. These beneficial characteristics of Li-ion batteries contribute to their high preference, which will support the segment growth in the forecast years.

Geography Landscape

Regional Highlights - 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and Europe. The significant increase in the demand for energy, due to population growth and rising living standards, will facilitate the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a FREE sample now!

Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market: Vendor Analysis

The battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product and technological innovation to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd.

AEG Power Solutions BV

AES Corp.

Corvus Energy

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Enerdel Inc.

Exergonix Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

NEC Corp.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Siemens Energy AG

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

To know about the vendor offerings -Click Now for a FREE Sample!

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

The competitive scenario provided in the Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The residential fuel cell market share is expected to increase to 620.35 megawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.22%.

share is expected to increase to 620.35 megawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.22%. The solar home systems market share is expected to increase to USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.4%.

Battery Market For Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.16 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, AES Corp., Corvus Energy, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Enerdel Inc., Exergonix Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., LG Energy Solution Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NEC Corp., NGK Insulators Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, Tesla Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Utilities Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Lithium-ion batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lithium-ion batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Flow batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Flow batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Flow batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Flow batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Flow batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart of Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 96: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 AEG Power Solutions BV

Exhibit 98: AEG Power Solutions BV - Overview



Exhibit 99: AEG Power Solutions BV - Key offerings

10.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 100: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 101: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 103: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Exhibit 110: LG Energy Solution Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: LG Energy Solution Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: LG Energy Solution Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 113: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 118: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens Energy AG

Exhibit 126: Siemens Energy AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Siemens Energy AG - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Siemens Energy AG - Key news



Exhibit 129: Siemens Energy AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Siemens Energy AG - Segment focus

10.12 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 131: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio