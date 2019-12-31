Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Dec 31, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The battery market in telecommunication industry market analysis considers sales from lead-acid battery, Li-ion battery, and other products. This study also finds the sales of battery market in telecommunication industry in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the lead-acid battery segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost compared with other battery technologies will play a significant role in the lead-acid battery segment to maintain its market position. Also, the global battery market in telecommunication industry market report looks at factors such as increase in power consumption, rising focus on green telecom towers, and rise in data usage. However, economics of fuel cell solutions for telecom towers, decline in diesel prices, and lead pollution and stringent laws may hamper the growth of the battery market in telecommunication industry over the forecast period.
There has been a significant rise in data usage due to the rising number of internet users and availability of large number of digital media applications and its real-time experience. The rise in data traffic increases the need for spectrum and broadband networks. Apart from network rollout, increased data use has prompted telecom operators to invest more in upgrading the existing network infrastructure. This will increase the need for batteries to run telecom power systems. With the rapid rise of telecommunication industry, the need for signal strength for disruption-free calling service increases. These factors will drive will lead to the expansion of the global battery market in telecommunication industry market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
The high cost of grid extension has led various governments and communities to use stand-alone energy systems for decentralized power. Many companies have expressed their interest in enabling rural electrification in developing countries. This has increased by the installation of telecom towers in rural areas. Li-ion battery manufacturers are working on technological advances and are trying to reduce their prices. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
With the presence of several major players, the global battery market in telecommunication industry market is highly fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading battery market in telecommunication industry manufacturers, that include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C&D Technologies Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Saft Groupe SA.
Also, the battery market in telecommunication industry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Declining Li-ion battery prices
- Increasing need for rural electrification
- High operating costs of telecom towers
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH
- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
- C&D Technologies Inc.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Saft Groupe SA.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yb6zeq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article