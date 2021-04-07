Battery Monitoring Systems Market to Grow by USD 6.99 billion & Record a CAGR of almost 20% during 2021-2025|Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The battery monitoring systems market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds.

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Battery Monitoring Systems Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates business through various segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The company offers diversified energy storage products battery storage systems, wind power, and other battery monitoring systems.

Analog Devices Inc.

Analog Devices Inc. business through various segments such as Industrial, Communications, Automotive, and Consumer. The company offers several products which include Battery Backup IC, Battery Cell Balancers, Battery Charger IC among other battery monitoring systems.

Eberspaecher Vecture Inc.

Eberspaecher Vecture Inc. offers battery management systems from series from 1S-to-16S.

Battery Monitoring Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The battery monitoring systems market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive



Energy



Telecom and Data Center

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The battery monitoring systems market is driven by advances in EV batteries and associated technologies. In addition, other factors such as the demand-supply gap of battery components are expected to trigger the battery monitoring systems market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.

For more insights on global trends impacting the future of the battery monitoring systems market,

