Battery Project Enhances Reliability To Con Edison Customers On City Island

"Battery technology can help us accomplish several goals on behalf of our customers," said Santee Hernandez, Con Edison's project manager. "Power discharged from a battery when our customers need it the most means less demand on our electric-delivery equipment. And deploying batteries is another way we are leading the transition to a clean energy future."

It is the second lithium-ion battery system Con Edison and its partner GI Energy have placed at a customer property in New York City under a demonstration project. The first went into service early last year on the North Shore of Staten Island. An agreement guarantees Con Edison the right to discharge the batteries to provide power to its customers as needed.

Under the demonstration project, GI Energy and Con Edison are able to choose customer locations where Con Edison's analysis shows the electrical grid needs support. When Con Edison is not using the energy storage unit for grid support, GI Energy plans to dispatch power from the system into the wholesale market.

The project underwent an extensive safety review by the Fire Department of New York and the city Department of Buildings.

Battery storage will take on greater importance as the state increases the amount of renewable energy lighting homes and businesses, running vehicles and providing heating and cooling. That renewable energy will include 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind power.

Batteries can let energy companies to store power generated by clean renewables and have that energy on hand for times the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining.

Con Edison and a partner, 174 Power Global, recently announced a mammoth 100-megawatt/400-megawatt hour battery at the site of a former fossil fuel plant near the East River in Astoria, Queens.

The company also has a 2-megawatt storage system in Ozone Park, Queens.

