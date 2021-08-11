Battery Separator Market: Sales Growth is Expected to be Worth $3.74 Billion by 2025 | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The battery separator market share growth by the lithium-ion battery segment will be leading the market.



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The battery separator market will grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Asahi Kasei Corp., Dreamweaver International, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Freudenberg SE, Hokuetsu Corp., Microporous GmbH, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Ube Industries Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the battery separator market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The shift in the automotive industry to EVs is notably driving the battery separator market growth, although factors such as the disadvantages of lead-based batteries may impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., Dreamweaver International, Freudenberg SE, Hokuetsu Corp., Microporous GmbH, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Ube Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the Shift in the automotive industry to EVs, Steady growth in demand for consumer electronics, and Increasing adoption of microgrids will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this battery separator market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Battery Separator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The battery Separator Market is segmented as below:

Application

Lithium-ion Battery



Lead-acid Battery



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Battery Separator Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The battery separator market report covers the following areas:

Battery Separator Market Size

Battery Separator Market Trends

Battery Separator Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the declining cost of battery storage systems as one of the prime reasons driving the battery separator market growth during the next few years.

Battery Separator Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist battery separator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the battery separator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the battery separator market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery separator market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Dreamweaver International

Freudenberg SE

Hokuetsu Corp.

Microporous GmbH

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

