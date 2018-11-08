Battery Takes Home 2 Grand Clios at the 2018 Clio Entertainment Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery, a Los Angeles based advertising agency, was named a Grand Clio Winner at the 47th annual Clio Entertainment Awards for its 'Netflix is a Joke' campaign.

"We're humbled and honored to have won such special awards. And, of course, without our extremely brave clients, none of this could have been possible," says Partner/VP, Creative Director Scott Brown.

For each of the past four years, Battery has been awarded by the Clio Entertainment awards having previously earned honors for its marketing campaigns including Mortal Kombat X and Injustice 2. This caps an incredible awards season for Battery's 'Netflix is a Joke' campaign including winning a Cannes Lion, a D&AD Pencil, Ad Age's Small Agency Gold Campaign of the Year and recognized as one of AdWeek's favorite out of home campaigns of the year.

Battery continues to be recognized across the marketing industry in 2018 as ThinkLA's Boutique Agency of the Year and one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County according to the LA Business Journal.

About The Clio Entertainment Awards

Clio Entertainment, formerly The Clio Key Art Awards, is the original and definitive distinction in creative communications for the entertainment business. Born in 1971 to celebrate the best in film marketing, the awards program became a Clios property in 2015, and with partner The Hollywood Reporter continues expanding its reach — across movies, TV and gaming. It reflects a field that through advances in technology and integration of new specialties, routinely recasts the notion of excellence in entertainment marketing. The 2018 Clio Entertainment Awards were hosted by comedian Alfonso Ribeiro in Hollywood on Nov. 15.

About Battery

Battery's mission is to create advertising that is as sought-after as entertainment. Honored as an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year in 2018, 2016 and 2015 as well as being recognized as a Top Fastest Growing Private Company in LA County in 2018, 2017 and 2016.

