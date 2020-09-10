Battle Bars and 10.40.10. Fitness Hold Tribute Workout in Honor of 9/11

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran-owned premium protein bar brand, Battle Bars, and Veteran-owned Illinois-based fitness, 10.40.10. Fitness, a military/first responder themed gym which provides affordable blueprints for transitioning veterans, are hosting the local Army reserve unit, made up of all Drill Instructors, C Co 2-330th EN OSUT (Charlie Company, second of the three thirtieth engineers), along with a Tribute workout for all packed 10.40.10 classes throughout the day sponsored by BattleBars and led by the only female Firefighter in Hoffman Estates Kim Gaeding, from 1:30pm - 3:30pm. The unit will be doing their regular Army fitness test surrounded by peers of American supporters.

In a statement, Battle Bars' CEO and U.S. Navy veteran, Alex Witt, says, "We are holding the tribute to never forget, to honor the fallen and pay tribute and honor to the selfless sacrifices of police, firefighters, the military, and the civilian men and women who risked their lives and gave their lives to help others on 9/11 as well as pay tribute and honor those that serve, sacrifice and risk their lives each and every single day for our great country both here and abroad, so they may never be forgotten."

In addition to the tribute workout, Battle Bars is also sponsoring all of 10.40.10's workout classes throughout the day. The 10:40:10 program works like this: 10 minutes of mind and muscle activation, 40 minutes of strength and stamina building, 10 minutes of decompression, and cool down. With the expertise of Marcus Filly and Revival Strength programming, they specialize in functional militarized training that crosses over all fitness skill levels.

"This is incredibly important to all of us for reasons we shouldn't have to explain. All of the activities for the day will be completed with a heavy heart knowing what everyone on 9/11 sacrificed," Witt adds.

For more information on this event, you may visit this link, or email [email protected].

About Battle Bars

Battle Bars is a veteran-owned premium protein bar brand. They clear the high bar set for taste in protein bars using natural, non-GMO, sustainable, and ethically-sourced ingredients to create crave-worthy protein bar flavors like strawberry, s'mores, cookies and cream, blueberry, and peanut butter. All Battle Bars products are made with a powerful OPC blend of antioxidant-rich ingredients such as grape seed extract, red wine extract, pine bark extract, bilberry extract, and citrus bioflavonoids, which are known to effectively repair damaged DNA, cells, and tissues.

