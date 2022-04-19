Battle Court Season Concludes with The Cesta Cyclones Taking the Final Hard-Fought Prize

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic City Jai-Alai, the preeminent professional jai-alai league in the United States, concluded its inaugural Battle Court season with a triumphant win by the Cesta Cyclones who competed over nine weeks against three other squads – the Chula Chargers, Rebote Renegades and Wall Warriors – for a $65,000 prize pool. The Cesta Cyclones, owned by Chris Cote, the longtime producer of the "Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," ultimately earned the top prize on Sunday, April 17 at the Battle Court Finals in an intense final showdown against the Wall Warriors. Battle Court Season I featured the league's first opportunity for seasonal professional sports ownership.

Tanard Davis of the Cesta Cyclones Squad Magic City Jai-Alai

"The inaugural Battle Court Season was a complete success. A big congratulations to the winning squad, Cesta Cyclones, and to their team owner, Chris Cote, whose leadership was instrumental in setting the right tone for this group," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "Battle Court had the audience chanting for their favorite teams during the exciting final matchups. I cannot wait for Battle Court Season II to begin in September," continued Savin.

The Cesta Cyclones is made up of the following six players: Tanard Davis who goes by "Jeden" on the court, Michael Carballo, whose courtside name is "Carballo," Jean Gregory Melendo Ikeda who is identified as "Ikeda" on the court, Saloney Joseph who answers to "Joseph" on the court, Emmanuel LaDuche who goes by "Manu" on the court and Victor Manuel Ramirez who goes by "Manny" on the court.

The Battle Court season divided Magic City Jai-Alai's roster into four squads competing against each other in Singles and Doubles matches. Battle Court is played like tennis with the player or team required to win two out of three sets played to six points. Battle Court matches feature speed, danger and athleticism, where the ball reaches speeds more than 130 miles per hour.

Magic City Jai-Alai features games three days a week on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Games are live-streamed via the Jai-Alai app and at www.watchjaialai.com.

About Magic City Jai-Alai

Since 2018, Magic City Jai-Alai has presented an innovative take on the sport of jai-alai by taking the best features of the "world's fastest game," combining them with a state-of-the-art glass court and marrying these to the skill sets of an athletically-diverse roster. The fronton at Magic City Jai-Alai is located at 450 N.W. 37th Avenue in Miami. For more information on the Magic City Jai-Alai program, go to www.magiccitycasino.com/jai_alai, www.jaialaichannel.com or www.watchjaialai.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sandra Rodriguez

305-753-3787

[email protected]

SOURCE Magic City Jai-Alai