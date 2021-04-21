Battle Motors Acquires Crane Carrier Company Launching Path to Class 7 and 8 Vocational Truck Electrification

Crane Carrier Company (CCC) has been manufacturing commercial vehicles for 75 years and is based in New Philadelphia, Ohio with 180 sales and service dealers throughout North America. Crane Carrier Company is a leader in the vocational truck industry, providing custom, severe–service chassis and purpose-built vehicles for the refuse and recycling, infrastructure maintenance, ground support, multi–stop distribution, agriculture, and oil and gas markets under the Battle Motors Company and Crane Carrier Company Engineered Chassis brands. The combined organization will have approximately 200 employees.

"We are combining the best of last century's severe duty diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) technology with best-in-class EV technology to produce full electric trucks for the marketplace," says Mr. Patterson, CEO of Battle Motors and Crane Carrier. Patterson continues, "There has been minimal movement and very little fundamental innovation in this space, the merging together of a traditional mainstay of the industry with an innovative and highly advanced technology company will generate a radical shift in this important sector of the transportation industry."

Battle Motors is bringing the Battle-Ready Class 8 severe duty full electric truck to the market this summer with 12 top tier Municipal customers. The Battle-Ready Electric delivers the same comfort, visibility and reliability as the CNG and diesel-powered LET2, but with lower maintenance costs, reduced noise and zero carbon emissions. The initial trucks will be designed for front, rear and automated side loader applications within the refuse and recycling space, available in standard and crew cab configurations.

New Philadelphia Mayor, Joel Day, says the company's vision will give a tremendous boost to the local economy, "Battle Motors is nearly tripling the size of the production facility in New Philadelphia from 125,000 sq feet to 350,000 sq feet to increase production. It is a perfect fit into the advanced manufacturing initiative underway in our county and the Eastern Ohio region."

Paul Marsolan, CSO says, "Our dealers and fleet managers are hungry for full battery electric vehicles and I'm confident that we will deliver the best EV trucks in the space, just like we do with our diesel and CNG vehicles."

"We are elegantly packaging and integrating the best-in-class of today's EV applied science with our own new innovations. This places our products at the forefront of EV technology to deliver customer focused breakthroughs in the space" adds Nick Sampson, CTO.

Battle Motors, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, plans for CCC to continue production of its class 7 and 8 truck chassis from the company's manufacturing plant in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Patterson looks to expand the Ohio facility, making capital improvements in infrastructure and strategic investments in new equipment and technology to support rapid growth in the EV space.

