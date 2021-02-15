Battle North Gold to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Battle North Gold Corporation (TSX: BNAU)(OTCQX: BNAUF) ("Battle North" or the "Company"), based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, focused on building the Bateman Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, to become Canada's next gold mine, today announced that George Ogilvie, P.Eng., will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16, 2021.

DATE: February 16, 2021

TIME: 10:00 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3cd9PaB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company News Releases and Current Project Technical Report

About Battle North

Battle North is developing the Bateman Gold Project to become the next gold producer in the renowned Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada and controls the second largest exploration ground in the district. Battle North also owns a large gold exploration land package on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Battle North's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BNAU) and the OTCQX markets (BNAUF). For more information, please visit our website at www.battlenorthgold.com.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements and other Cautionary Notes

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "developing", "exploration", "focused", "next", "trend" or "will", or variations of such words, and similar such words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results can, may, could, should, will (or not) be achieved, occur, provide or result in the future. In some cases, forward-looking information may be stated in the present tense, such as in respect of current matters that may be continuing, or that may have a future impact or effect. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding building the Bateman Gold Project (the "Project") to become Canada's next gold mine; the Feasibility Study for the Project including, without limitation, the IRR, NPV, free cash flow and other results thereof; the McFinley Zone Mineral Resource estimate including, but not limited to, potential for incremental mill feed for the Project; the US$40 Million Credit Facility and funding for development of the Project; and construction of the Project. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions, which are considered reasonable and represent best judgment based on available facts, as of the date such statements are made. If such assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different than expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Battle North to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such estimates, expectations, and opinions, and risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's annual information form dated March 27, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors" (the "2020 AIF"), the Cautionary Statements in Company's news releases dated October 21, December 14, December 22, 2020 and February 9, 2021 cited herein (collectively, the "Cited News Releases"), and the Technical Report for the Project dated January 27, 2021 also cited herein (the "Project Technical Report") including, but not limited to, the Cautionary Statements therein, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-quarters ended in 2020 (collectively, the "2020 MD&A") and accompanying financial statements, all available under its profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.battlenorthgold.com. The forward-looking statements referenced or contained herein are expressly qualified by these Cautionary Statements as well as the Cautionary Statements in the 2020 AIF, the Cited News Releases, the Project Technical Report and the 2020 MD&A (and accompanying financial statements). Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Battle North disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

