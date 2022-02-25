battleface Partners with Too Fly Foundation in Latest Pledge for Social Impact

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance provider battleface, today announced its latest pledge for social impact through a new partnership with Too Fly Foundation, a creative non-profit organization on a mission to make the study abroad experience accessible for all students throughout the United States. The newly announced partnership is the company's latest in an ongoing commitment to increased access to global destinations and bringing people and the world together.

Powered by key partnerships and donations, the Too Fly Foundation awards community and school groups with the critical funding necessary to supply travel grants and passport scholarships to students. Since its inception, the organization has assisted more than 170 U.S. students prepare for study abroad programs.

"We are honored to support Too Fly Foundation's quest to provide the next generation with greater access to international experiences," said Sasha Gainullin, CEO at battleface. "As a global travel insurance company, this new partnership facilitates our continued support of those who might not otherwise be able to experience all of the invaluable benefits of travel."

"We are thrilled to partner with battleface and continue our mission to enrich the lives of young adults through immersive experiences only global travel can provide," said Bola Ibidapo, cofounder and executive director of Too Fly Foundation. "Together we will bridge the travel gap for underserved students across the country."

For more information on battleface travel insurance and partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.battleface.com.

To learn more about the Too Fly Foundation, its mission, programs, and to learn how to donate, please visit https://www.tooflyfoundation.org/.

About battleface

battleface, Inc. is a full-stack global travel insurance company enabling customers and partners to easily select custom-built products and services that perfectly fit their needs. Access to embedded products, relevant benefits, and responsive customer service from any device—welcome to a better insurance experience. Welcome to battleface.

About Too Fly Foundation

Too Fly Foundation, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit that bridges gaps in access and opportunity when it comes to student travel. Through our foundation and programing, we provide passports and travel grants to students in under-resourced communities, organize community events to cultivate a spirit of travel, and deliver innovative virtual and in-person programming to create exposure to travel, technology, and education. Since 2016, Too Fly Foundation, Inc. has helped over 170 students study or volunteer abroad.

