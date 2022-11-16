BAU Launches New and Revolutionary Mobile App to Help Small Businesses Promote Themselves

Mobile app helps small businesses form symbiotic relationships within local communities

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAU has launched a new mobile app designed to help small businesses advertise themselves through super-charged word-of-mouth for our digital age.

Imagine a construction contractor attracting new clients by reaching the audience of a nearby real estate broker, or a coffee shop partnering with a nearby bagel business and getting its ads shown directly to their viewership. BAU lets you take advantage of industries that naturally appeal to consumers together in order to reach the right buyers and send the right message.

Most business owners use Google, Meta, Yelp and other platforms as expensive but necessary tools to reach target audiences online ... but it doesn't have to be that way. BAU has created an opportunity to connect with the exact type of complementary businesses that have access to desired customers, attracting attention, sales, and clicks from the right prospects.

"This is a 'dating' platform for everyone to build better relationships with small businesses nearby," says BAU CEO Lambert Egbuchulam.

The new BAU mobile app offers:

BETTER TARGETING

Let's face it: most ads are misplaced annoyances that people can't wait to skip. Advertisements on BAU get seen by your specific target audience, meaning better results with no exposures wasted on people you don't want to appeal to.

LOWER PRICES

Digital advertising is like the housing market—prices just keep barreling upwards, driven by competition. With BAU, you could save a fraction of what you would on a monthly ad budget compared to what you'd waste on "the big guys," increasing R.O.I. and making advertising a no-brainer.

COMPLETE TRANSPARENCY

BAU compiles straightforward, up-to-the-minute reports with results that let you know how your ads are doing at a glance. Update, suspend, or alter your campaign at any time.

SIMPLIFIED MANAGEMENT

No tech stuff, no setup wizards, no degree in computer science needed. We built BAU to be simple enough for Grandma to use, without all the jargon and learning curve.

LOCAL

BAU is all about symbiotic relationships within your local community. Not only do people like to buy where they live, but it also makes it more cost-effective and seamless for you, the business owner.

ABOUT BAU

At BAU, we believe it shouldn't be about who has the biggest ad budget or most genius marketing team —we dream of a world where needs are met and businesses are built based on honest, local collaboration. By connecting local businesses and having them help advertise each other, we're inspiring commerce to be more simple, more honest, and more clear. We consider our business model to be super-charged word-of-mouth, updated and revolutionized for our digital age. We invite you to join us on our crusade to bring the power back to the small businesses as we create marketing opportunities that don't just create profits... they also empower people. Learn more at https://sbau.co/about.

CONTACT: Lambert Egbuchulam, [email protected]

SOURCE BAU