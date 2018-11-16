Bauducco Surprises People in Times Square for Thanksgiving

For four hours, people from all over the world passing by Times Square were interviewed and recorded by production company Lemonade TV, to share their emotional messages with their loved ones.

Samba Rock created a mobile software that allowed them to write and showcase people's messages in real time on a digital billboard in Times Square, for people's surprise. This system was created and developed in less than a week by Samba Rock, working and testing in conjunction with Outfront Media.

Valter Klug, Chief Creative Officer from Samba Rock Advertising said: "We didn't expect so many people to open up their hearts to us in the middle of the day in New York City. We created a video featuring emotional stories, and the surprise factor when people saw their personal message showcased in such an impactful and iconic place was priceless!"

The campaign also leverages influencers, with a mix of large, small and nano social media influencers to spread the word about the video.

You can find the campaign video at @BauduccoFoods on Youtube, Instagram and Facebook. For more information about this campaign, please contact Valter Klug at (858) 480-7625 or email valter@sambarockad.com

Samba Rock Marketing is a boutique advertising agency located in Miami, FL, formed by professionals with large experience in global agencies and with international awards. It focuses in mixing creativity and innovation through technology.

Bauducco Foods is a traditional family-owned company founded by Italian immigrants in 1952. Bauducco specializes in baked goods such as Panettones, Cookies, Toasts and many other family recipes made with a lot of care and selected ingredients. Its products are present in more than 60 countries around the world. The largest Panettone producer in the world, Bauducco has inaugurated its first American factory in 2018.

CONTACT

Valter Klug

Chief Creative Officer

(858) 480-7625

valter@sambarockad.com

SOURCE Bauducco Foods