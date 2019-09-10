Bauer Media USA Announces "Whoa, Wait" Special Publication Available Exclusively at Walmart

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bauer Media USA, the publisher of the top two selling magazines at retail, Woman's World and First for Women, is pleased to announce Whoa, Wait. The issue will hit Walmart newsstands exclusively for 90 days on September 10th.

Whoa, Wait. features the tagline Live a Lovely Life for Less and will serve as a personal shopper for every woman with a step-by-step guide to getting a well-styled, healthy and joyful life on a budget.

Inspired by the popular Whoa, Wait. Walmart? microblog on Instagram, the 104-page magazine will feature great products, at the best prices, that can be found in Walmart stores across the country.

Bethany Halford and Amanda Jerkins are close friends who have been sharing the best of Walmart since 2013 on their Instagram account, @whoawaitwalmart, which has nearly 300K followers.

"Bethany and Amanda, the team behind the Whoa, Wait. Walmart? brand, have built a large and engaged audience of Walmart shoppers who simply can't get enough of their handpicked, affordable offerings. Their successful blog and large digital following provide a great foundation for this brand extension," says Steven Kotok, CEO & President, Bauer Media USA.

Bauer's exclusive partnership with these women brings together two authentic voices for consumers, offering tips and tricks to help them save as well as win, as they browse the Walmart aisles and navigate their busy lives.

"We couldn't be more excited about this special issue and the opportunity to bring our Whoa, Wait. Walmart? followers fresh content in a completely new format," says Bethany Halford. "Being able to share so much of what we love from Walmart, at Walmart, is just thrilling—and partnering with a publisher like Bauer who knows how to reach its readers makes it that much more exciting," adds Amanda Jerkins.

This special issue will feature products from the most heavily traveled sections of the store with focus on fashion & décor, parenting & home life and recipe ideas for easy, healthy meals. Pages throughout Whoa, Wait will include QR-code-enabled Click2Cart® technology from SmartCommerce, for a seamless shopping experience.

About Bauer Media USA

Bauer Media is a global company producing content that reaches consumers worldwide through print, digital, radio and social platforms. The company's portfolio includes many of the world's most respected and influential media properties.

In the US, Bauer Media publishes the two bestselling magazines at retail in the country, Woman's World and First for Women. The women's service-focused company connects with a nationwide audience of active, engaged newsstand and digital consumers. Woman's World, First for Women and Soaps in Depth represent the strongest segment of the American woman's market and deliver practical solutions and ideas for her home and family as well as personal and celebrity stories delivered in a modern way. Bauer Media USA reaches these women on multiple levels–inspiring them spiritually, professionally and personally in their everyday lives.

Press Contact:

Samantha Trenk

strenk@bauer-usa.com

SOURCE Bauer Media USA

Related Links

https://bauerpublishing.com

