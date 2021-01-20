Bausch + Lomb Announces Scientific Data On Bausch + Lomb INFUSE™ Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable Contact Lenses To Be Presented At The Virtual Global Specialty Lens Symposium

"The continued response from patients has been overwhelmingly positive since we launched this breakthrough new lens last year in the United States, Canada and other countries around the world.* In fact, in a survey among patients who tried Bausch + Lomb INFUSE lenses, 97% of patients agreed Bausch + Lomb INFUSE lenses provide crisp, clear vision throughout the day, and 94% of patients agreed Bausch + Lomb INFUSE helps keep contact lenses from feeling dry," 1 said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health. "We are proud to continue to support ongoing research on this unique lens to help eye care professionals understand its clinical benefits and relevance for patients."

Bausch + Lomb INFUSE Poster Presentations

The Bausch + Lomb INFUSE poster presentations will be accessible to conference attendees via the GSLS website from Jan. 21-23, 2021.

The poster presentations are as follows:

Scheuer, Catherine et al. "Impact of a Novel Contact Lens on Maintaining the Native State of a Tear Film Protein"

An in vitro study to investigate the ability of a contact lens solution to stabilize the representative tear film protein lysozyme in its native state.

study to investigate the ability of a contact lens solution to stabilize the representative tear film protein lysozyme in its native state. Steffen, Robert et al. "Evaluation of the Stability of Surface Water Characteristics of Contact Lenses Using Refractive Index Shifts after Wear of Daily Disposable Lenses"

A study to investigate surface water stability using refractive index shifts after insertion for four unique polymers, kalifilcon A, delefilcon A, verofilcon A and nesofilcon A.

Zenlens™ Event Presentation

On Jan. 22, 2021, from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. ET, Bausch + Lomb will host a presentation featuring one of its prominent custom contact lenses, Zenlens™ scleral lenses, led by Jason Jedlicka O.D., FAAO, FSLS, FCLSA, associate professor and director of the Cornea and Contact Lens Service, Indiana University School of Optometry. During the event, "Using Technology for Fitting Success", Dr. Jedlicka will discuss how technology can help create fitting efficiencies using the Zenlens lenses through the use of corneal topography, scleral topography and anterior segment optical coherence tomography.

About Bausch + Lomb INFUSE Contact Lenses

Bausch + Lomb INFUSE™ contact lenses are the only SiHy daily disposable with a next generation material infused with ProBalance Technology™ that work together to help maintain ocular surface homeostasis to help minimize symptoms of contact lens dryness and discomfort for exceptional clarity and comfort. The ProBalance Technology™ formula is infused into the lens material during the manufacturing process. These proprietary ingredients are released during lens wear. Bausch + Lomb INFUSE combines exceptional breathability for healthy lens wear with high moisture content and a low modulus. It also maintains 96% of its moisture for a full 16 hours. For more information on Bausch + Lomb INFUSE contact lenses, visit http://www.bauschinfuse.com/.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

* Bausch + Lomb INFUSE™ silicone hydrogel daily disposable contact lenses are branded as BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA® ONE DAY daily disposable silicone hydrogel contact lenses in Canada.

